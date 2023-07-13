Promoting Coordinated Development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Through Digital Government and Citizen Hotlines

Fourth Big Data and Capital Governance Forum Held at Tsinghua University

On July 12, the Beijing Citizens Hotline Service Center and the Data Governance Research Center of Tsinghua University co-sponsored the 4th Big Data and Capital Governance Forum at Tsinghua University. With the theme of “Promoting the Coordinated Development of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei with the Appeals of the Masses”, the forum brought together over 40 representatives from academia and the government to discuss new approaches, methods, and models for the construction of a digital government driven by citizens’ appeals and the implementation of major decisions for the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

Peng Gang, vice president of Tsinghua University, highlighted the importance of digital government in national governance modernization. Tsinghua University has always focused on serving the overall development of the country and leveraging its research and intellectual support. By exploring the efficient linkage of government affairs hotlines and handling of mass appeals, Tsinghua University aims to break down administrative barriers and promote government service integration, ultimately addressing the challenge of coordinating development in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

Cai Mingyue, a first-level inspector of the Beijing Municipal Administration Service Bureau, emphasized the strategic opportunity provided by the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei to promote high-quality development. Beijing is committed to relieving non-capital functions, constructing a modern metropolitan area, and supporting the development of Xiong’an New Area. Additionally, Beijing aims to strengthen the construction of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei regional government affairs hotline system, create a first-class regional business environment, and explore the role of big data in grassroots governance.

During the forum, a book launch ceremony for “Citizens’ Appeals Driving Digital Government Construction: Theory and Practice” was held. The book presents relevant theories, empirical research, and practical experiences of Beijing’s digital government driven by citizens’ appeals. It comprehensively analyzes the governance model, scenarios, and intelligence behind the digital government construction driven by citizens’ appeals, providing theoretical insights and practical innovations.

The forum included four themed sub-forums: “Digital Government and Modernization of Capital Governance”, “Capital Governance and Regional Coordinated Development”, “Citizens’ Appeals and Regional Coordinated Development in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region”, and “Citizen Hotline and Local Digital Government Construction Innovation”. During the event, a “Framework Agreement on Promoting the Coordinated Development of Government Service Convenience Hotlines in Related Cities in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei” was signed.

Additionally, grassroots representatives from various regions shared their practical experiences in utilizing citizen hotlines to contribute to regional coordinated development. Zhang Bo, director of the Beijing Citizens Hotline Service Center, emphasized the importance of government hotlines in grassroots social governance and their potential to drive regional coordinated development. The center will continue to improve the collaboration and cooperation mechanisms between the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei hotlines, promote information sharing and emergency response, and break regional barriers to support the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

The 4th Big Data and Capital Governance Forum served as a platform for insightful discussions and exchange of ideas on the construction of a digital government and the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It showcased the commitment and efforts of various stakeholders to create a more streamlined and efficient government system that addresses the voices and needs of the masses.

