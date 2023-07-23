Promoting Cross-Regional Coordinated Development: A Close Partnership with the Yangtze River Delta and Anhui Province

Title: AI Company iFLYTEK Boosts Rejuvenation and Talent Retention in China‘s Yangtze River Delta

Date: July 23, 2023

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Fu Yu

During an official visit to the Yangtze River Delta region, the party and government delegation of Heilongjiang Province recently visited HKUST Xunfei Co., Ltd. in Hefei City, Anhui Province. As the company welcomed the delegation, it showcased its success in rejuvenation and talent retention. With over 10,000 employees, iFLYTEK boasts an average employee age of less than 30, indicating its ability to attract and retain young talent.

iFLYTEK, as a technology innovation enterprise, has prioritized core technology innovation, which has earned the company prestigious accolades including the “National Science and Technology Progress Award” and the “Information Industry Major Technology Invention Award.” These honors have presented young professionals with a compelling reason to stay and grow within the company.

The company’s recruitment strategy reflects its commitment to promoting equal opportunities in employment, focusing on capabilities rather than age. iFLYTEK provides multiple career development channels to cultivate and engage its employees. It also offers attractive working conditions and benefits such as flexible working hours, welfare bonuses, and education support for children.

Chairman Liu Qingfeng emphasized the importance of attracting outstanding talent and noted that people are fundamental to the long-term development of enterprises, especially in the current economic situation. HKUST Xunfei’s emphasis on talent acquisition and retention mirrors Hefei’s efforts to create a new high ground for talent. Hefei has succeeded in attracting more than 300,000 new college graduates, thanks to its focus on strategic emerging industries including new display devices, integrated circuits, and artificial intelligence.

To retain talent, cities must provide sufficient job opportunities and create an environment conducive to personal growth and entrepreneurship. Hefei has actively facilitated policies and support systems to cater to the needs of talented individuals, including housing, medical care, and education. By ensuring the availability of urban amenities and creating innovative service concepts, Hefei aims to enhance the overall quality of life for its young workforce.

Xu Jun, General Manager of the Heilongjiang region at HKUST Xunfei, expressed his satisfaction regarding the improved business environment in Heilongjiang. The supportive policies enacted by the province, particularly in Harbin New District, have provided valuable assistance to technology-based enterprises and talents. iFLYTEK plans to deepen its cooperation with Heilongjiang in various areas, such as education and medical care, as well as expand its scientific and technological resources in the region. By collaborating with institutions like Harbin Institute of Technology, iFLYTEK aims to retain more talents in Heilongjiang.

As iFLYTEK continues to excel and contribute to the rejuvenation of the Yangtze River Delta, its success serves as an example of the potential for cross-regional coordinated development and the importance of nurturing talent in China‘s booming technology sector.

Photo by reporter Wang Debin and Fu Yu.

