Promoting Cross-Regional Coordinated Development for Chinese-Style Modernization: Insights from Heilongjiang and Anhui Provinces

Work Together to Promote Cross-regional Coordinated Development: Heilongjiang Delegation Visits Anhui for Study and Inspection

Hefei, July 23, 2023 – The Heilongjiang Provincial Party and Government Delegation embarked on a study and inspection visit to Anhui Province on July 22. The visit aimed to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It also aimed to learn from Anhui’s experience and promote national strategy coordination. A work exchange symposium was held in Hefei, where key officials from both provinces delivered speeches and introduced the economic and social development of their respective regions.

The symposium was attended by Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Han Jun, Secretary of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee. Xu Qin expressed gratitude to Anhui for its long-term support and assistance to Heilongjiang. He praised the remarkable results achieved by Anhui in economic and social development, highlighting its strong momentum of industrial upgrading, achievements in scientific and technological innovation, and significant improvement in comprehensive strength.

Xu Qin emphasized that Heilongjiang is committed to building a high-quality and innovative province. The province aims to deepen its collaboration with Anhui, leveraging the strategic advantages offered by the integrated development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt and the Yangtze River Delta. Heilongjiang is keen to achieve complementary advantages and win-win development, supporting the “two establishments” and “two maintenances” with practical actions. The province also aims to deepen industrial cooperation, strengthen collaboration in science and technology, promote modern agriculture, and explore international markets.

On behalf of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, Han Jun welcomed the Heilongjiang delegation. Han Jun praised Heilongjiang for its achievements in agricultural modernization and its contribution to food security. He highlighted the flourishing emerging industries and the breakthroughs made in promoting revitalization and development. Han Jun emphasized the need for practical cooperation between the two provinces, particularly in the revitalization of the seed industry, the development of modern animal husbandry, and the intensive processing of agricultural products. He also stressed the importance of cooperation in basic research, applied basic research, advanced manufacturing, and integrated development of culture and tourism.

The symposium provided a platform for both provinces to share experiences and explore opportunities for collaboration. The visit showcased the strong determination of Heilongjiang and Anhui to work together in promoting a higher level of cross-regional coordinated development. The visit also aimed to jointly contribute to Chinese-style modernization and write a new chapter in the development of both provinces.

Prominent leaders from both provinces, including Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Anhui Province, and Wang Qingxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Anhui Province, attended the symposium. The event brought together leaders from various departments and cities (prefectures) of both provinces, fostering collaboration and further strengthening ties between Heilongjiang and Anhui.

The visit and exchange of ideas between Heilongjiang and Anhui reflect the commitment of Chinese provinces to learn from each other’s achievements and work together for coordinated development. This collaboration sets the stage for the realization of the national strategy and the advancement of Chinese-style modernization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

