Promoting Cultural Prosperity: The Importance of Civil Affairs Archives in Building a Strong Nation

Zhang Yue, the Director of Archives and Archives of the Ministry of Civil Affairs, emphasized the importance of promoting cultural prosperity and building cultural strength in an article published on June 2. The article focuses on the implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and its impact on civil affairs and the construction of civil affairs culture.

Zhang Yue highlights the significance of studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, particularly emphasizing the “two establishments”, “four consciousnesses”, “four self-confidence”, and “two maintenances”. These principles, as outlined by Xi Jinping, are crucial for promoting high-quality development in civil affairs and cultural undertakings.

The article emphasizes that Chinese civilization is unique in that it has not been interrupted. This solid foundation provides the Chinese people with a strong cultural confidence. Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, cultural construction has been incorporated into the overall development plan of the Party and the country. The use of advanced socialist culture and the preservation of excellent Chinese traditions have provided a strong spiritual force for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The article further explains the importance of the “second combination”, which is the latest theoretical achievement of Xi Jinping Thought. This combination involves promoting cultural innovation while inheriting the excellent traditional Chinese culture. Understanding and implementing this concept is vital for the continued development of a culturally powerful country and the construction of a modern civilization for the Chinese nation.

Promoting the development of civil affairs work and completing the mission of Chinese-style modernization requires placing a strong emphasis on the construction of civil affairs culture. This involves inheriting traditional Chinese culture, continuing the red blood of revolutionary culture, developing advanced socialist culture, promoting the localization of foreign cultures, and excavating and carrying forward the spirit of “ruzi oxen”.

The article also highlights the importance of archives and documents as carriers of human civilization. Xi Jinping has emphasized the preservation and use of red archives that contain the original mission of the Party and record the history of the struggle to rejuvenate the Chinese nation. The work of civil affairs archives should align with this vision, strengthening collection and research, inheriting the red gene, and serving the construction of civil affairs culture.

To achieve these goals, the article suggests several steps. It calls for strengthening the party’s overall leadership over civil affairs archives, implementing the “archives surnamed the party” policy, and using archives to fully record the history of civil affairs struggle in the new era. It also emphasizes the need to actively promote the construction of the “four systems” of civil affairs archives, including a management system, resource system, utilization system, and development system.

In conclusion, the article stresses the importance of implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics in order to promote cultural prosperity and build a culturally powerful country. The work of civil affairs archives plays a crucial role in achieving these goals by recording the history of civil affairs work and serving the construction of civil affairs culture.

