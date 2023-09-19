Xi Jinping Emphasizes Importance of Cultural Exchange and Respect among Different Civilizations

In a congratulatory letter sent to the 2023 Beijing Cultural Forum on September 14, Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted the significance of mutual understanding and respect among different civilizations. He emphasized that Chinese civilization has always cherished these values and called for the practice of global civilization initiatives to contribute cultural power towards the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Under Comrade Xi Jinping’s leadership, the Communist Party of China has prioritized cultural construction since the 18th National Congress. This has led to a deeper understanding of the laws of cultural construction, promotion of cultural inheritance and development, and solid progress in building socialist cultural power.

President Xi Jinping’s speeches on Chinese civilization further illustrate its importance and characteristics. He noted that the Chinese nation possesses a long and excellent traditional culture, making significant contributions to the progress of human civilization. Chinese civilization has demonstrated openness and inclusiveness throughout its history, continuously gaining vitality through exchanges and mutual learning with other civilizations.

Xi Jinping stressed the outstanding inclusiveness of Chinese civilization, which has never replaced multiple cultures with a single culture. Instead, it has assimilated various cultures into a common culture, resolving conflicts and building consensus. The Chinese nation’s cultural identity transcends geographical origin, blood lineage, and religious beliefs, integrating diverse ethnic groups into a pluralistic and unified Chinese nation. Its inclusiveness fundamentally determines the historical orientation of exchanges and integration, the harmonious coexistence of religious beliefs, and the openness of Chinese culture to the world.

The Chinese President also discussed the importance of telling the story of China‘s excellent traditional culture. He urged those in the literary and art field to base themselves on the land of China, effectively convey Chinese stories, and present China‘s changes and spirit for artistic expression. By creating more recognized cultural images, China can promote the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi Jinping encouraged the utilization of cultural resources from the Beijing Winter Olympics to strengthen cultural self-confidence and effectively spread China‘s voice and stories. Telling the story of Chinese civilization well is essential to present a credible, lovely, and respectable image of China to the world, explaining its civilization and country, people’s outlook, history, and culture.

Additionally, the Chinese President emphasized the need for comprehensive protection of intangible cultural heritage and the promotion of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. By continuously enhancing the cohesion and influence of Chinese culture, China can deepen understanding and promote its culture to the world.

Furthermore, President Xi Jinping called for the promotion of exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations. China has been actively protecting and inheriting its excellent traditional culture for the past 70 years, contributing to the progress of human civilization. The implementation of new development concepts and responsible actions towards history and the people has elevated China‘s heritage protection capabilities, supporting the protection of world cultural and natural treasures and promoting a community with a shared future for mankind.

As an ancient historical capital and national cultural center, Beijing will continue to strengthen cultural exchanges with the world, promote cultural prosperity, heritage protection, exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and contribute deep and lasting cultural power to the construction of a shared future for mankind.

President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on cultural exchange and respect among different civilizations reflects China‘s commitment to fostering global understanding and promoting cultural unity. With its rich and vibrant traditions, China aims to contribute to the progress of human civilization and build a diverse and harmonious community for the benefit of all.

