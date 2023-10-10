Promoting Deeper and More Practical Education: Jiaxing Holds Working Meeting of Retired Cadres’ Party Branch

The party branch of retired cadres of municipal units in Jiaxing recently held a working meeting to study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang. The purpose of the meeting was to promote the theme of education and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The meeting was attended by Wang Guofen, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee and director of the Veteran Cadres Bureau, and Bao Yunhua, deputy director of the Municipal Party Committee’s Veteran Cadres Bureau. More than 20 retired cadre party branch leaders of municipal units were also present.

During the meeting, Wang Guofen commended the work of each film team and branch over the past year and outlined the next steps for the party branches. She emphasized the importance of studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The aim is to improve the city’s education level and the level of party building work of retired cadres.

The meeting focused on four key areas. Firstly, it stressed the need to deeply study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and to convey its spirit to every retired cadre and party member through various forms of study and communication. Secondly, it highlighted the importance of carrying out thematic education to strengthen the understanding of retired cadres and party members. Thirdly, it emphasized the need to promote organizational building by strengthening the political functions, organizational management functions, service functions, and incentive and care functions of the party branches. Finally, it emphasized the importance of leadership and demonstration in improving the level and effectiveness of retired cadres’ party building.

During the meeting, Bao Yunhua conveyed the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the film teams of the retired cadre party branches of each municipal unit exchanged views on their work progress and offered opinions and suggestions on promoting the high-quality development of veteran cadres’ work.

Various participants at the meeting expressed their commitment to studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech. They emphasized the importance of understanding the speech’s rich connotation and practical requirements, and its significance for the economic and social development of Zhejiang and Jiaxing. They pledged to take the lead in learning and to promote the theme education to be deeper and more practical.

Overall, the working meeting of the party branch of retired cadres of municipal units in Jiaxing was deemed a success in promoting the theme of education and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting not only conveyed the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech but also provided a platform for exchanging ideas and deploying future work plans. The participants demonstrated their commitment to studying and implementing the spirit of the speech and their dedication to the high-quality development of veteran cadres’ work.

