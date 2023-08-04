Promoting Ecological Civilization: The Red Boat Forum Report Meeting

On August 4, 2023, the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Municipal Party Committee held the “Red Boat Forum” report meeting. The purpose of the meeting was to deeply study and implement Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, actively practice the concept of “lucid waters and green mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, and promote the construction of ecological civilization and ecological environment protection with high quality. The goal was to promote the city of Jiaxing to become a practice and innovation base of “green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, and to contribute to the Chinese-style modernization of Jiaxing.

The report meeting invited Qian Yong, Director of Xi Jinping’s Ecological Civilization Thought Research Center, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Environmental and Economic Policy Research Center of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, to give a special topic report titled “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference to build a beautiful China where man and nature live in harmony.” Municipal party secretary Chen Wei also attended the meeting.

Qian Yong, who has extensive experience in research on ecological civilization and environmental economic policy and strategy, provided a comprehensive understanding of Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization from multiple angles and levels. He explained the spirit of the National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference, the achievements in the construction of ecological civilization in the new era, and the construction of a beautiful China where man and nature coexist harmoniously. Qian Yong emphasized the importance of the harmonious coexistence of man and nature in realizing the “two centenary” goals and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Ecological and Environmental Protection Conference summarized the “four major changes” in China‘s ecological civilization construction in the new era, and emphasized the “five major changes” needed to promote ecological civilization construction. The meeting also mentioned the “Eight-Eight Strategy” proposed by the Third Plenary Session of the 15th Provincial Party Committee in Zhejiang. This strategy aims to promote ecological civilization and green development, and establish Zhejiang as a benchmark for a beautiful China.

The meeting concluded by emphasizing the need to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization in an all-round, city-wide, and whole-process manner. It was essential to continue the fight against pollution and adhere to green and low-carbon development. These efforts will create a new situation in ecological civilization and lay a solid foundation for the city of Jiaxing to become a practice and innovation base of “green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets” and an ecological civilization highland.

Overall, the “Red Boat Forum” report meeting served as a platform for studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s ecological civilization thought, and for promoting the construction of ecological civilization and environmental protection in Jiaxing. With practical actions and innovative approaches, Jiaxing aims to contribute to the Chinese-style modernization and the realization of a beautiful China where man and nature live in harmony.

