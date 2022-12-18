Promoting Global Biodiversity Governance to a New Level

On the evening of December 15, President Xi Jinping addressed the opening ceremony of the second phase of the high-level meeting of the fifteenth Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Montreal, Canada. President Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to build a global consensus on biodiversity protection, promote the global process of biodiversity protection, promote green development through biodiversity protection, and maintain a fair and reasonable global order for biodiversity protection. Significant momentum has been injected into the consultations on the Biodiversity Framework.

Biodiversity makes the earth full of vitality and is also the basis for human survival and development. At present, human beings are standing at the crossroads of protecting biodiversity and realizing sustainable development. The latest research finds that more than 1 million species are currently threatened with extinction, and the number of monitored wild animal populations has dropped by 69% since 1970; the fifth edition of the Global Biodiversity Outlook report shows that the world‘s first 10-year biodiversity Diversity conservation goals – 20 goals set by the “Aichi Targets”, none of which will be fully achieved by 2020. The international community generally expects the second phase of COP15 to reach the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework”, which will set goals and clarify the path for future global biodiversity conservation.

As the presidency of COP15, China has fully performed its duties and responsibilities, communicated and coordinated from multiple angles, dimensions, and levels, and actively promoted the process of consultation and negotiation. In October last year, President Xi Jinping attended the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity Leaders Summit held in Kunming via video and delivered a keynote speech, proposing to “coordinating the relationship between man and nature under the guidance of ecological civilization construction” “Driven by green transformation, contribute to global sustainable development”, “focus on people’s well-being, promote social fairness and justice”, “maintain a fair and reasonable international governance system based on international law”, announced that China will take the lead in investing 1.5 billion The Kunming Biodiversity Fund was established to support biodiversity conservation in developing countries, contributing Chinese wisdom, Chinese solutions and Chinese power to promote global biodiversity conservation. In the second phase of COP15, China continued to lead the substantive and political affairs of the conference, and actively promoted the formulation of a “post-2020 global biodiversity framework” that is both ambitious and pragmatic.

China is one of the countries with the richest biodiversity in the world and one of the first parties to sign and ratify the Convention on Biological Diversity. China actively promotes the construction of ecological civilization and biodiversity protection, continuously strengthens the mainstreaming of biodiversity, implements the ecological protection red line system, establishes a system of natural reserves with national parks as the main body, implements major biodiversity protection projects, and implements the most stringent law enforcement A large number of rare and endangered species have been effectively protected, and the diversity, stability and sustainability of the ecosystem have been continuously enhanced. A path of biodiversity conservation with Chinese characteristics has been blazed, which has strongly boosted confidence in global biodiversity conservation. Murema, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, believes that while China has made great achievements in biodiversity conservation and ecological civilization construction, it has also achieved great achievements in economic development. This provides a good lesson for all developing countries.

China is the largest contributor to the core budget of the Convention on Biological Diversity and its protocols, and has strongly supported the operation and implementation of the Convention on Biological Diversity. President Xi Jinping emphasized that in the future, China will continue to strengthen the construction of ecological civilization, plan development from the perspective of harmonious coexistence between man and nature, respond to the United Nations Ten-Year Action Plan for Ecosystem Restoration, implement a large number of major projects for biodiversity protection and restoration, and deepen international exchanges Cooperate, study and support the holding of the International Forum on Biodiversity, rely on the “Belt and Road” Green Development International Alliance, give full play to the role of the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, provide support and assistance to developing countries within its capabilities, and promote global biodiversity governance to a new level steps. WWF Director-General Lambertini praised China‘s leadership as crucial to achieving an ambitious and enforceable post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

The earth is the only common home for mankind, and it is the common vision of the international community to promote the harmonious coexistence between man and nature. To promote global biodiversity conservation, the international community urgently needs to maintain and practice true multilateralism, and work together to turn ambition into action. China will continue to work hand in hand with the international community to jointly promote the formulation of the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework”, jointly promote the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, and jointly build a community of life on earth and a clean and beautiful world.