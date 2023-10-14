Promoting High-Level Protection for the Yangtze River Economic Belt: Implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Call

Jiangsu Cadres and Masses Study and Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Speech on High-quality Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt

Jiangsu cadres and masses have enthusiastically responded to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on further promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The speech, which emphasized the importance of maintaining a high-quality ecological environment, has sparked a renewed determination to protect the Yangtze River Basin.

The speech highlighted the need to prioritize joint efforts in large-scale protection rather than large-scale development. In response, Jiangsu province has implemented measures to maintain and strengthen ecological red lines. These red lines represent designated areas along the river that require strict protection and control. Jiangsu has delineated approximately 18,200 square kilometers as ecological protection red line areas, including regions with important natural ecosystems, unique natural landscapes, essential natural heritage, and rich biodiversity. These areas have been assigned as binding indicator zones to ensure consistent protection throughout the province.

Efforts to protect the Yangtze River have also been evident in Dantu District, Zhenjiang City, where the focus has been on restoring the ecological environment. The district has cancelled the positioning of the Dantu Economic Development Zone as a chemical park and closed down several chemical companies. This shift in development priorities aligns with the province’s goal of achieving a “beautiful Jiangsu” and emphasizes the importance of ecological protection.

Another significant step towards ecological protection is the implementation of the “Suzhou Taihu Ecological Island Regulations” in 2021. This legislation aims to protect the ecology of Taihu Islands, a key area for ecological development in Jiangsu. Jinting Town, located in the heart of Taihu Lake, has embraced the goal of becoming a low-carbon, beautiful, wealthy, civilized, and harmonious ecological demonstration island. The town plans to focus on ecological governance, sewage interception and pipe collection, and the integrated development of agriculture, culture, and tourism.

Despite the progress made, there are still challenges in achieving comprehensive ecological management. Miao Mingsheng, Director of the Comprehensive Business Division of the Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment, has emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and the spirit of national and provincial ecological environment protection conferences. Efforts will be made to strengthen front-end pollution control, ecological environment zoning management, and the green transformation of traditional industries.

Nanjing, the “first stop” for the Yangtze River’s entry into Jiangsu, has made significant progress in ecological restoration over the past eight years. The city will continue to focus on joint efforts to protect the river and promote comprehensive governance.

The Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recognizes the challenges associated with banning and retiring fishing in the Yangtze River. With nearly 1,200 kilometers of island coastline and a significant lake area, fishing management is a complex and ongoing task. The department is committed to implementing a “ten-year fishing ban” in the Yangtze River and cracking down on illegal fishing activities.

To promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, collaborative efforts are needed to reduce carbon emissions, control pollution, and encourage green growth. Zhangjiagang’s transformation of the Dongsha Chemical Industry Zone into the Jiangnan Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Park exemplifies the potential for economic development that prioritizes environmental protection.

The implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech has inspired Jiangsu cadres and masses to continue working towards the high-quality development and protection of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. By focusing on ecological preservation, establishing ecological red lines, and promoting green growth, Jiangsu aims to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the region.