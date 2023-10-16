Promoting High-Quality Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt: Xi Jinping Emphasizes Support for Chinese-Style Modernization

“The High-Quality Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt Emphasized by President Xi Jinping”

On October 12, President Xi Jinping presided over a symposium in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, to discuss further promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. The symposium saw the attendance of high-ranking officials, including Li Qiang, Cai Qi, and Ding Xuexiang.

During the symposium, President Xi Jinping stressed the need to implement the new development concept fully and comprehensively. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing environmental protection and green development, utilizing scientific and technological innovation as a guide, and coordinating ecological environmental protection with economic and social development.

President Xi Jinping highlighted the progress made in the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt over the past eight years. He acknowledged the joint efforts made by provinces, cities, and relevant central departments to protect the environment and promote ecological restoration. The symposium also served as a platform for officials to report on their work and offer suggestions for the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

While acknowledging the accomplishments, President Xi Jinping also recognized the critical period the Yangtze River Basin is facing in transitioning from quantitative to qualitative changes. He underscored the importance of maintaining high-level protection and avoiding large-scale development to ensure the preservation of the ecological environment.

President Xi Jinping called for comprehensive management of the ecological environment, including pollution control in key areas and measures to reduce pollutant emissions at their source. He stressed the need to move forward with the “ten-year ban on fishing” in the Yangtze River and promote carbon and pollution reduction. Additionally, President Xi Jinping urged the development of green and low-carbon industries, the improvement of ecological protection compensation mechanisms, and the transformation of ecological wealth into economic wealth.

Furthermore, President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of innovation-led development. He called for the transformation of scientific research and talent advantages into development advantages, the cultivation of leading technological research, and the promotion of modernization in industrial and supply chains. President Xi Jinping also highlighted the unique advantages of the Yangtze River Economic Belt in connecting domestic and international markets and stressed the need to strengthen international economic cooperation.

In conclusion, President Xi Jinping expressed his confidence in the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. However, he acknowledged the challenges and called for continued efforts to address difficulties and problems. He emphasized the significance of a long-term approach to support and serve Chinese-style modernization.

The symposium provided a platform for officials to exchange ideas and formulate strategies to further promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. It showcased the commitment of the Chinese government to prioritize environmental protection, scientific innovation, and sustainable development in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

