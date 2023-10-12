Promoting High-Quality Development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt: Xi Jinping’s Emphasis on Supporting Chinese-Style Modernization

Xi Jinping Presides Over Symposium to Promote High-Quality Development of Yangtze River Economic Belt

On the afternoon of the 12th, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, hosted a symposium in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province, to further promote the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. Li Qiang, Cai Qiding, and Xue Xiang were in attendance.

During the symposium, various officials reported on their work and put forward suggestions for advancing the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt. After listening to these speeches, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to fully implement the new development concept and prioritize environmental protection over large-scale development.

Xi Jinping highlighted the significant progress made in the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt over the past eight years. He acknowledged the achievements in ecological environment protection, innovation-driven development, regional integration, and reform and opening up. However, he also acknowledged the challenges and emphasized the importance of continued efforts to address them.

To ensure the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to focus on large-scale protection and not engage in large-scale development. He stressed the importance of maintaining ecological red lines, strengthening ecological environment management, and strictly implementing access controls.

Xi Jinping also called for comprehensive management of the ecological environment, pollution control in key areas, and the promotion of carbon reduction and green development. He emphasized the need to prioritize the green transformation and upgrading of industries, develop green technologies and products, and support areas with ecological advantages to utilize and transform ecological wealth.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of innovation-led development, urging the transformation of scientific research and talent advantages into development advantages. He called for the upgrading of industrial foundations, the development of strategic emerging industries, and the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy.

In addition, Xi Jinping highlighted the unique advantages of the Yangtze River Economic Belt in connecting domestic and international markets. He urged the coordination and transfer of industries along the river and the promotion of high-level opening up to the outside world. He also emphasized the need to strengthen regional coordination and integration.

Overall, Xi Jinping stressed the need to continue promoting the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt to better serve Chinese-style modernization. He emphasized the importance of maintaining ecological protection, driving innovation, spurring industrial development, and strengthening regional coordination to build a sustainable and prosperous economic belt along the Yangtze River.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

