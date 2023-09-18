Promoting Jilin’s Scientific and Technological Innovation to Foster New Productive Forces: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Vision for the Comprehensive Revitalization of Northeast China

Xi Jinping Stresses Importance of Scientific and Technological Innovation in Northeast China‘s Revitalization Efforts

General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered an important speech at a symposium on promoting the comprehensive revitalization of Northeast China in the new era. During the speech, he emphasized the need to cultivate future industries, accelerate the formation of new productive forces, and enhance new momentum for development. This proposal reflects the higher requirements and greater expectations that Xi Jinping has for Northeast China.

Jilin, known for its innovation and entrepreneurship, has made significant progress in promoting new productive forces. In recent years, the province has deepened its reform of the science and technology system and implemented various policies and measures to support innovation and local transformation, which has injected vitality into Jilin’s scientific and technological innovation. As a result, Jilin Province’s comprehensive scientific and technological innovation level has ranked 19th in the country, and the province has made significant advancements in the science and technology promotion index, research material conditions index, and the development of emerging industries such as new energy vehicles, Fuxing rail buses, and aerospace.

One notable achievement is the successful development of Hongqi’s new hybrid-specific hydrogen engine by China FAW R&D Institute. This engine has better thermal efficiency, cleaner emissions, and improved reliability and durability compared to the previous generation hydrogen engine. China FAW, as a national car brand, has prioritized independent innovation and has achieved numerous technological breakthroughs in the field of intelligent driving and new energy vehicles. The successful development of the new hybrid hydrogen engine represents another significant breakthrough for China FAW in the field of new energy.

Jilin Changguang Satellite, a leader in China‘s commercial aerospace field, has also made remarkable advancements. The launch of 41 satellites developed by Jilin Changguang Satellite on the Long March 2D carrier rocket marked a significant increase in the number of Jilin-1 network satellites to 108. This achievement has positioned Jilin Changguang Satellite as a shining technological business card for the province. The development of the Jilin-1 constellation has allowed for the revisiting of any location around the world 35-37 times a day, providing rich remote sensing data and product services for various sectors. Additionally, Jilin Changguang Satellite has led to the growth of the satellite industry chain in the province, laying a solid foundation for the future development of a 100-billion-level satellite industry.

CRRC Changke, as the main signature brand of CRRC, has made significant strides in the development of intelligent and green rail transit equipment. The Fuxing Asian Games intelligent EMU train, customized for the Hangzhou Asian Games, has officially sold tickets and carried passengers. The Fuxing high-speed train has been continuously improved and innovated, becoming more intelligent and green. The world‘s first hydrogen energy urban train developed by CRRC Changke has also made its debut. This train has a built-in “hydrogen power” system, achieving an ultra-long endurance of 600 kilometers and exemplifying CRRC Changke’s commitment to providing cutting-edge rail transit equipment and services.

These achievements in scientific and technological innovation have played a vital role in promoting high-quality development in Jilin and Northeast China. In the next phase, Jilin will continue to take new roads and make tough moves to promote scientific and technological innovation. This includes implementing the “Double Thousand Projects” to transform scientific and technological achievements, launching major scientific and technological projects, attracting talent, and establishing science and technology innovation centers.

The Provincial Department of Science and Technology is determined to closely cooperate with these efforts and continue supporting the development of scientific and technological innovation in Jilin. With these initiatives, Jilin and Northeast China are well-positioned to take advantage of new opportunities for revitalization in the new era.

