Xinhua News Agency, Moscow, March 18th Topic: Promoting new and greater development of China-Russia relations in the new era——Russian society is eagerly looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia

At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22.

People from all walks of life in Russia spoke highly of the high-level development of China-Russia relations in recent years, and eagerly looked forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia. They believed that this visit would further deepen cooperation in the fields of politics, economy, trade, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, and promote China-Russia relations to achieve new milestones in the new era. Greater development, to contribute to the development and progress of the world.

The head of state leads China-Russia relations to flourish

Exchanges between heads of state are the compass and star of Sino-Russian relations. Under the guidance of the two heads of state, China-Russia relations are full of vitality, constantly showing strong endogenous power, successfully blazing a path of strategic mutual trust between major countries and friendly relations with neighbors, and setting a model for a new type of international relations. All walks of life in Russia expect that during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, the two heads of state will jointly promote the steady and long-term development of Russia-China cooperation and continue to benefit the two peoples.

“The Russian people have great respect for President Xi Jinping and are eagerly looking forward to the visit of old friends.” Galina Kulikova, the first vice-chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, has been engaged in Russia-China public diplomacy for more than 65 years and was awarded China‘s “Friendship medal”. She said that President Xi Jinping’s visit this time highlights the great importance China attaches to the relationship between the two countries, and will promote the further deepening of practical cooperation between the two countries.

Yuri Tavrovsky, a professor at People’s Friendship University of Russia, is a well-known Russian sinologist. His book “Xi Jinping: Fulfilling the Chinese Dream” is Russia’s first monograph on Chinese President Xi Jinping. Knowing that President Xi Jinping is about to visit Russia, Tafrovsky was very excited.

“In March 2013, after Xi Jinping was elected president, he chose Russia for his first overseas visit. Ten years later, Xi Jinping also chose Russia for his first visit after being re-elected president of the country. This is of great significance. The achievements of Russia-China relations in the new era The two countries have maintained a high level of interaction at the bilateral and global levels, and the exchanges between the leaders of the two countries have been fruitful.” Tavrovsky said.

Since 2013, President Xi Jinping and President Putin have jointly planned the development of bilateral relations and practical cooperation in various fields, exchanged in-depth and candid experience in governing the country, closely communicated and coordinated on major international issues, and attended many major events held by each other. The two sides adhere to the general direction of building a multi-polar world pattern, advocate and practice true multilateralism, and reach a series of important strategic consensus on promoting the upgrading of Sino-Russian relations, maintaining regional security and stability, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Sergey Lukonin, director of the Chinese Politics and Economics Department of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes that President Xi Jinping’s visit once again proves the importance of Russia-China relations, and Russia and China will continue to practice true multilateralism. Promote the establishment of a multi-polar world pattern, improve global governance, and contribute to the development and progress of the world.

Deepen cooperation to promote the continuous development of Sino-Russian relations

China and Russia firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests. The bilateral trade volume has reached a new high. Cooperation projects in key areas have been steadily implemented, and cross-border connectivity has made remarkable progress. People from all walks of life in Russia expect that President Xi Jinping’s visit will continue to promote bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen the cooperation between the “Belt and Road” construction and the Eurasian Economic Union, and help the two countries achieve their respective development and revitalization goals.

Sergei Sanakoyev, vice chairman of the Russia-China Friendship Association, said that the bilateral trade volume between Russia and China will break through a record 190 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, and he looks forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit to push Russia-China practical cooperation to a new level.

Andrei Gubin, an associate professor of international relations at the Russian Far Eastern Federal University, said that Russia has potential in railways, logistics and transportation along the Northern Sea Route, and energy exports, and he looks forward to strengthening cooperation between the two countries in these fields.

Tavrovsky believes that President Xi Jinping’s visit will open a new stage of Russia-China cooperation in the fields of economy, science and technology, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges. He looks forward to the practical cooperation experience accumulated by the two countries to push bilateral relations to a new height.

“President Xi Jinping’s visit this time will release an important positive signal, indicating that the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China in the new era will move forward steadily. The whole world is a major positive,” said Vitaly Mankovich, chairman of the Russian-Asian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

In recent years, the docking and cooperation between the “Belt and Road” construction and the Eurasian Economic Union has yielded fruitful results. Dmitry Novikov, deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, said: “The ‘Belt and Road’ initiative affects many countries and billions of people around the world. What we see from this initiative is equal and mutually beneficial cooperation. The initiative can Promote the development of industries in various countries, expand the talent pool, increase employment opportunities and improve living conditions.”

Novikov, who has visited China many times, has witnessed China‘s rapid development. He said that both China‘s own progress and the implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative will help promote regional and even global development. He expects the two countries to discuss economic and trade cooperation issues during President Xi Jinping’s visit and fully release the huge potential of Russia-China economic relations.

Intensive exchanges to promote friendship between partners and people-to-people bonds

The relationship between countries lies in the mutual affinity between the people, and the friendship between the people lies in the mutual understanding of the hearts. China and Russia have profound cultural backgrounds, and cultural and cultural cooperation has a long history and fruitful results. People from all walks of life in Russia expect that President Xi Jinping’s visit will further deepen mutual trust and understanding between the two countries, and consolidate the political foundation and public opinion foundation of the everlasting friendship between the two peoples.

Irina Zakharova, a Russian meritorious art activist who has written several works on Chinese cultural themes, believes that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia will definitely promote cultural exchanges and people-to-people bonds between the two countries. She said that both Russia and China have brilliant cultures, each with their own characteristics, but also have similarities. Through cultural activities such as folklore works exhibitions and academic exchanges, mutual understanding between the people of the two countries can be continuously enhanced.

In recent years, exchanges between China and Russia in the fields of science, education and humanities have become increasingly close. Yevgeny Vlasov, vice president of the Russian Far Eastern Federal University in charge of international cooperation, said that in order to support the joint scientific research projects between the two countries, Russian higher education institutions allocated 940 public-funded study places for Chinese students this academic year, which will continue in the next academic year. Increase.

China and Russia are each other’s largest neighbors, and tourists come and go frequently. China has been Russia’s main source of tourists for many years. After China resumed the outbound group tourism business on a pilot basis, Russia ushered in the first Chinese tour group since the new crown epidemic in late February. Alexander Osholenko, vice chairman of the Russian Tourism Federation, said that he hopes to receive more Chinese tourists this year.

As China optimizes and adjusts its epidemic prevention and control measures, various people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and Russia are gaining momentum. Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said that Russia is looking forward to a series of Russia-China cultural exchange activities this year, and believes that these activities will continue to promote bilateral people-to-people and cultural exchanges and deepen the friendship between the two peoples.

Viktor Kuprishin, assistant to the scientific director of the Russian National Public Science and Technology Library, learned from the news that President Xi Jinping is about to visit Russia, and he is very much looking forward to it, “I have read “Xi Jinping: Governance of China” repeatedly. And full of wise leaders.”

Kuprishin said: “We are eagerly looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, and believe that this visit will surely promote the continuous development of Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era at a higher level.” (Participating reporters: Geng Pengyu, Hua Di, Chen Chang)

