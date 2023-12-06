Promoting openness and inclusiveness, the “2023 Congdu International Forum” plays a strong voice for multilateralism_Southern Net

The “2023 Congdu International Forum” concluded in Guangzhou on the 5th, with more than 130 political, business, and academic guests from over 40 countries attending the forum. The focus of the forum was on the theme of “Multilateralism: More Exchanges, More Tolerance, More Cooperation” to conduct in-depth discussions on world peace and stability, sustainable economic development, and exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

The participants of the forum discussed plans for global cooperation, seeking common development, and sharing experiences. It was emphasized that true multilateralism is essential in the face of emerging global challenges, and that countries around the world should be committed to dialogue and exchanges to inject more momentum into the common development of all countries.

The forum saw high-profile speakers, including Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, former Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Vladimir Norov, former President of Slovenia Danilo Turk, and former President of Latvia Vaira Freiberga. All emphasized the importance of advocating multilateralism, especially in the face of rising unilateralism and protectionism.

The participants of the forum stressed that multilateralism not only conforms to the trend of world development but is also an effective way to maintain peace and promote development. The world today is not peaceful, and conflicts cannot be resolved through multilateralism, common prosperity cannot be truly achieved. Therefore, promoting mutual understanding, seeking common ground while reserving differences, and seeking peaceful coexistence is crucial.

The forum also discussed the necessity of open cooperation in response to the current geopolitical conflicts and economic development differentiation. It was emphasized that the world economy is struggling to recover, and the rise of anti-globalization trends is causing many global issues to intensify. Former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo both emphasized the need for international cooperation to solve these problems.

The forum also highlighted the need for inclusive exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations. Practicing true multilateralism requires advocating harmony and inclusiveness, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and promoting the common values of all mankind. This was supported by former Finnish Prime Minister Esko Aho and former Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zlatko Ragumdia.

The “2023 Congdu International Forum” was seen as an important platform for international exchange and dialogue, promoting global cooperation and unity to find solutions to the challenges facing humanity.

Share this: Facebook

X

