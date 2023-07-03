Home » Promoting Openness and Inclusiveness: Wang Yi Calls for Cooperation Among China, Japan, and the ROK
Promoting Openness and Inclusiveness: Wang Yi Calls for Cooperation Among China, Japan, and the ROK

Wang Yi, the director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office and member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, emphasized the importance of openness and inclusiveness in achieving success during his speech at the 2023 China-Japan-ROK Cooperation International Forum in Qingdao.

In his address, Wang Yi highlighted China, Japan, and South Korea as beneficiaries of economic globalization. Following World War II, Japan and South Korea seized the opportunities presented by economic globalization and experienced rapid development. Similarly, China‘s reform and opening-up policies have propelled it to become the world‘s second-largest economy over the past four decades.

Wang Yi emphasized that the relationship between China, Japan, and South Korea is characterized by interdependence, mutual benefit, and win-win outcomes. To further strengthen this relationship, he urged the three countries to establish a sense of partnership and adopt a global vision. Each country should consider the development of the others as an opportunity for their own progress.

China is committed to promoting a higher level of opening up and welcomes Japan and South Korea to join in its high-quality development initiatives. Wang Yi expressed his hope for the three countries to create a bright future together, not only for themselves but also for the entire Asian region.

The 2023 China-Japan-ROK Cooperation International Forum provides a platform for dialogue and cooperation between the three countries, fostering stronger ties and collaborations. This annual event aims to promote economic and cultural exchanges, as well as to address regional and global challenges collectively.

As globalization continues to shape the world, it is crucial for countries to embrace openness and inclusiveness. By working together and supporting each other’s achievements, China, Japan, and South Korea can contribute to a more prosperous and interconnected future.

