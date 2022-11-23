People’s Daily Online, Beijing, November 23 (Bao Congying and Wang Yuanyi) On November 22, the 2022 Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Financial Judicial Collaboration Forum and the Financial Professional Trial Cooperation Forum were held in the Beijing Financial Court. The forum is held online and offline. At the opening ceremony, the courts of the three places in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei jointly signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Financial and Judicial Collaboration and Cooperation in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei”.

It is understood that the two forums are hosted by the Beijing Financial Court and are sideline activities of the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting. The forum lasted for one and a half days, and invited guests from the Second Civil Division of the Supreme Court, Tianjin No.1 Intermediate Court, Tianjin No. Expert judges and well-known scholars from more than ten courts including the Nanjing Intermediate People’s Court gave keynote speeches, and signed the “Memorandum of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Financial Judicial Collaboration and Co-construction” and “Memorandum of Financial Professional Trial Cooperation and Co-construction” online.

Liu Guixiang, a full-time deputy ministerial member of the Judicial Committee of the Supreme People’s Court, pointed out in his speech that this forum closely revolves around the major strategic deployments of the party and the country, and has strong practical and theoretical significance. The people’s courts should effectively improve the professional level of financial trials, and provide more powerful financial judicial guarantees for coordinated regional development.

Liu Guixiang emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen the awareness of serving the overall situation, give full play to the role of financial trials, support financial services to the real economy, encourage financial integrity and innovation, effectively prevent financial risks, and improve the effectiveness of financial judicial services in ensuring coordinated regional development. It is necessary to strengthen the professionalization of financial trials, further improve the group financial dispute resolution mechanism, strengthen the construction of smart courts and digital courts, promote the overall level of financial trials, and create a market-oriented, legalized, and internationalized business environment. It is necessary to improve the detailed and normalized cooperation mechanism, focus on joint research and consultation on difficult cases, cooperative research on similar cases, exchange of experience in financial trials, and joint training of professionals, etc., to promote financial and judicial cooperation in depth and solidity, and explore the formation of replicable and scalable regions. Experience in financial and judicial cooperation.

The opening ceremony of the forum held on the afternoon of the 22nd was presided over by Liu Shuangyu, vice president of the Beijing High Court. She pointed out that the two forums are the first attempt to promote judicial cooperation in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Beijing-Shenzhen-Shanghai-Chongqing, Shenyang, Nanjing and other places. They also bring together research forces in financial justice, financial supervision, and financial rule of law to promote coordinated regional development through financial judicial cooperation. , A grand event that promotes the modernization of financial governance with regional rule of law coordination, will effectively improve the professional level of trials, unify the standards of judgment internally, export wisdom achievements to the outside world, effectively play the role of financial trial functions, and serve the implementation of the national financial strategy.

At the opening ceremony, Zhang Yong, President of Tianjin No. 1 Intermediate Court, Li Xiujie, President of Tianjin No. 3 Intermediate Court, Li Ji, President of Shijiazhuang Intermediate Court, Ren Xiaogang, Party Secretary of Xiongan New District Intermediate Court, and Cai Huiyong, President of Beijing Financial Court, signed the ” Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Financial and Judicial Collaboration and Co-construction Memorandum”. Zhao Hong, President of the Shanghai Financial Court, Zhang Yingjie, President of the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court, and Cai Huiyong, President of the Beijing Financial Court, jointly signed the “Memorandum of Cooperation and Co-construction of Financial Professional Trials” online.

Zhang Yong said that the construction of the liaison mechanism for the financial and judicial guarantee work of the courts of the three places is not only an important measure to implement the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei and the national financial strategy, but also promotes the in-depth exchanges and integration of the courts of the three places, and comprehensively improves the quality of financial and judicial service guarantee work. Beneficial practice at the level will surely help the courts of the three places to form a new pattern of regional financial judicial trial cooperation with the same goal, integrated measures, complementary advantages, mutual benefit and win-win situation, and provide a more solid judicial guarantee for promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

Li Xiujie said that the courts of the three places signed a memorandum of cooperation, which will surely serve the major strategies of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei coordinated development, deepen judicial coordination in the financial field, jointly promote the unification of judgment standards, and have a positive and far-reaching impact on mutual reference and innovation.

Li Ji said that the joint signing of the “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Financial Judicial Collaboration and Cooperation Memorandum” is a continuous deepening of the construction of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei judicial integration, and will further open up a new chapter in regional judicial collaboration. It is necessary to jointly create a good example of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei judicial coordination, jointly expand the breadth of regional financial and judicial coordination, and jointly form a strong joint force to prevent financial risks. The Shijiazhuang court will actively respond and actively participate, and jointly improve its own judicial capabilities, so as to elevate the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei financial-judicial coordination to a new level.

Ren Xiaogang said that it is necessary to deepen the awareness of cooperation, focus on the long-term goals and practical needs of regional coordinated development, explore new paths for judicial cooperation, and cultivate new momentum for judicial development. It is necessary to build a solid foundation for cooperation, uphold the cooperation concept of joint consultation and mutual learning, and build a sustainable and normalized form of communication. It is necessary to expand the results of cooperation, better transform institutional advantages into the effectiveness of financial dispute governance, and provide specific solutions for planning and promoting a higher level of coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

Cai Huiyong said that it is the common mission and responsibility of the participating courts to jointly respond to the proposition of the era of financial trials, jointly promote the coordinated governance of financial risks, and jointly promote the construction of a financial community ruled by law. It is hoped that this forum will be a new starting point for deepening exchanges and cooperation, strengthening coordination and joint construction, and colliding with more valuable sparks for deepening financial and judicial coordination and promoting the development of the rule of law in finance.

According to reports, the forum on the 23rd will also conduct discussions on topics such as the legal protection of regional financial stability and development, the development path of financial professional trials and the innovation of regional coordination mechanisms, and financial trials and financial risk prevention through an online format.

