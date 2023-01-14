“The baton of history has been handed over to us. We deeply feel the great responsibility and the glorious mission. We must inherit and carry forward the fine traditions of the previous CPPCC. New weather, new actions.”

At noon today, the closing meeting of the 1st session of the 14th CPPCC just ended. Hu Wenrong, the newly elected chairman of the CPPCC, led the members of the chairman meeting into the central hall of the Expo Center, and met with dozens of news media who covered the plenary session of the CPPCC.

Caption: Members of the newly-elected CPPCC chairman meeting meet with reporters.Photo by Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhang Long

Amid warm applause, 11 members of the new CPPCC chairman meeting collectively appeared. Hu Wenrong, on behalf of the members of the 14th CPPCC Chairman’s Meeting, sincerely thanked all sectors of society for their trust and expectations. Afterwards, Hu Wenrong introduced Vice Chairman Zhang Endi, Chen Qun, Xiao Guiyu, Jin Xingming, Huang Zhen, Yu Lijuan, Wu Xinbao, Shou Ziqi, Qian Feng and Secretary General Huang Guoping one by one. Every member of the chairman meeting who was introduced took a step forward and bowed deeply. Hu Wenrong said, “Comrades Chen Qun and Xiao Guiyu and I are new members, and other comrades have served as members of the 13th CPPCC Chairman’s Meeting.”

On behalf of the members of the 14th CPPCC Chairman’s Meeting, Hu Wenrong stated that he will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, and firmly “Four self-confidences” and “two safeguards”, under the leadership of the Shanghai Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, firmly grasp the two themes of unity and democracy, consciously practice the people’s democracy in the whole process, and promote the CPPCC to give full play to the organizational functions of the united front and special The role of the consultation agency, centering on the political requirements of the “Four Places” and the mission of being a pioneer in reform and opening up and a pioneer in innovation and development, focusing on Shanghai’s strategic priorities in promoting modernization, building wise words, offering practical strategies, and gathering efforts To build Shanghai into a modern socialist international metropolis with world influence, and to be a vanguard in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, to build consensus and gather wisdom. The earnest words once again won the applause of the audience. This applause is full of expectation and trust.

At the end of the meeting, Hu Wenrong, on behalf of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, paid high respects and expressed heartfelt thanks to the media reporters. Members of the new CPPCC chairman meeting immediately rushed to the first chairman meeting of the 14th CPPCC and the first standing committee meeting of the 14th CPPCC to study and deploy the establishment and annual work of the new CPPCC special committee.

Our reporter Pan Gaofeng Jiang Yuezhong