Promoting the High-Quality Development of Public Welfare and Charity in the New Era: The China Charity Award Commendation Conference

Chen Yiqin Attends China Charity Award Commendation Conference, Emphasizes High-Quality Development of Public Welfare and Charity in the New Era

Beijing, September 5th – The 12th China Charity Award Commendation Conference was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on the 5th, with State Councilor Chen Yiqin in attendance. In her speech, Chen emphasized the importance of studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on public welfare and charity, as well as the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. She urged the promotion of high-quality development of public welfare and charity in the new era, aiming to provide greater assistance for the solid promotion of common prosperity.

Chen Yiqin highlighted the significant achievements made in China‘s public welfare and charity undertakings since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the country has made strides in its efforts. In the new era and new journey, it is crucial to stick to the original intention of public welfare and promote the culture of charity.

The focus of Chen’s speech was on promoting charity for the people, charity for the whole people, sunshine charity, and digital charity. She stressed the need to ensure the standardized and efficient operation of various charitable organizations, establish stronger connections with social assistance and welfare systems, and provide timely and accurate assistance to those in need. Chen also called for the establishment of an emergency charity coordination mechanism, encouraging public welfare and charity forces to participate in emergency rescue and post-disaster reconstruction in an orderly manner.

To further advance public welfare and charity, Chen urged the improvement of laws, regulations, policies, and measures. She highlighted the importance of enriching methods of charity participation, leveraging the leading role of advanced models, and facilitating a situation where charity and public welfare are accessible to everyone.

The China Charity Award Commendation Conference serves as a platform to recognize and commend outstanding individuals, organizations, and projects in the field of public welfare and charity. It aims to motivate and inspire further development in this important sector of Chinese society.

