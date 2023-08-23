Promoting the Implementation of the Spirit of the Plenary Session: Municipal Emergency Management Bureau Holds Party Committee Meeting

The Municipal Emergency Management Bureau recently held an expanded meeting of the Party Committee, as well as a concentrated study of the theoretical learning center group. The purpose of the meeting was to promote the implementation of the spirit of the plenary session and to combine theoretical learning with practical work.

During the meeting, Sun Quanzhong, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Luohe Emergency Management Bureau, emphasized the importance of the Fourth Plenary Session of the Eighth Municipal Party Committee and the First Plenary Session of the Eighth Municipal People’s Government. These meetings provide guidance and motivation for the current emergency management work in Luohe.

Attendees were urged to deeply understand the spirit of the plenary session and to improve the level of production safety, emergency management, and disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief work. The goal is to contribute to the implementation of Chinese-style modernization in Luohe.

Furthermore, participants were reminded that the city is currently in the main flood season, which can easily lead to various accidents. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain vigilance and focus on preventing risks and ensuring safety. The spirit of the plenary session should be rooted in all tasks related to emergency management.

Key tasks were highlighted, including flood prevention and response, special investigation and rectification actions, reporting safety production, construction of a safety emergency culture, and the optimization of the business environment. All these tasks are aimed at promoting the implementation of various emergency management tasks and achieving practical results.

Lastly, participants were encouraged to strive for excellence in their individual work and collectively create an advanced work environment. The “advocating hard work, extreme responsibility” mentality should be upheld, and tasks should be carried out with higher standards, greater efforts, and more practical measures.

By anchoring the goal of striving, strengthening self-construction, and working efficiently, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau aims to ensure the high-quality economic and social development of the city while prioritizing safety.

