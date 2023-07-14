Promoting the Use of New Wall Materials and Bulk Cement for Energy Saving and Carbon Reduction

“Sanya Promotes Energy Saving and Carbon Reduction with New Wall Materials and Bulk Cement”

Sanya, China – In celebration of the 33rd National Energy Conservation Publicity Week, the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Sanya Wall Material Innovation Office organized a theme publicity campaign on July 14. The event aimed to promote the use of new wall materials, bulk cement, ready-mixed concrete, ready-mixed mortar, and prefabricated building materials.

The campaign, titled “Energy Saving and Carbon Reduction, You and I Go Together – Promoting New Wall Materials and Bulk Cement Green,” took place in Sanya Pearl Plaza and focused on the high-quality development of the industry. The Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce, in collaboration with the organizers, set up public display boards and distributed leaflets to educate and raise awareness about energy conservation and carbon reduction.

New wall materials are those that meet the requirements of the modern construction industry, including thermal insulation, energy saving, light weight, high strength, waste utilization, environmental protection, earthquake resistance, and land saving. They contribute to improved building functions without damaging the environment or consuming cultivated land. Through promoting the use of new wall materials, the event aimed to create a strong energy conservation and carbon reduction culture and foster green and low-carbon production methods and lifestyles.

According to Sun Qidong, a researcher at the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce, the theme publicity activity had various forms and rich content. It aimed to promote energy-saving and emission-reduction activities in the business field, encourage the use of bulk cement, develop new wall materials, and spread the concept of green and low-carbon development. Furthermore, the event aimed to raise awareness of energy-saving and carbon-reducing practices among the general public and enhance the construction of green shopping malls.

Looking ahead, the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Commerce plans to continue promoting the application of new product materials and deepen measures for energy conservation and emission reduction. They will also work closely with relevant departments to supervise and promote the modernization of construction in Sanya. In doing so, they aim to improve the quality of construction projects, reduce dust on construction sites, save resources, reduce exhaust emissions, and protect the ecological environment. This initiative not only contributes to the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port but also aligns with national energy conservation and emission reduction goals.

The event and its focus on new wall materials and bulk cement highlight the commitment of Sanya to promote sustainable development and contribute to a greener future.

