Xinxing Unification Promotes Thematic Education under the Guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping

Xinxing Unification, a region in China, has taken significant steps to promote thematic education under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping. As a major task of party building this year, the theme education initiative has been implemented effectively since April. The General Secretary has provided clear deployments and specific requirements, urging party organizations at all levels to start and finish well while striving for practical results.

During his recent inspection in Sichuan, General Secretary Xi emphasized the importance of implementing the party central committee’s deployment and evaluating the effectiveness of theme education in a scientific and objective manner. This demonstrates the commitment to deepening and solidifying the impact of theme education.

The efforts in Xinxing Unification have been led by Zhang Jun Yufeng as the producer of the initiative. Wu Gang and Wang Wei have coordinated the necessary actions, while Huang Yuling has served as the curator and Wei Xingyu has designed the program.

With the support and guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Xinxing Unification aims to ensure that the theme education initiative achieves its intended goals. Through study, thought, and implementation, the region is determined to inform and educate its citizens about the importance of thematic education.

The theme education initiative is a crucial aspect of party building, and its implementation in Xinxing Unification serves as an inspiration for other regions. It showcases the dedication to the party’s ideals and the importance of continuous education to ensure the growth and development of the party.

Overall, the efforts in Xinxing Unification to promote thematic education under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping are commendable. It is through initiatives like these that the party can continue to strengthen its foundations and ensure the positive development of the country.

