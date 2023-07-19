Promoting Traditional Industries: Embracing Technology in the Yangtze River Delta

Hand in hand and cooperate with the Yangtze River Delta | Yang Changren promotes the traditional industries of Longjiang and actively embraces the wave of science and technology

July 19, 2023 09:09:50

Source: Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Fu Yu

□Our reporter Fu Yu

“This study trip to the Yangtze River Delta region can focus on how advanced provinces aim at cutting-edge and basic innovations to play a good ‘first move’, how to use innovation to activate high-quality industrial development, and build high-tech industrial parks and strategic emerging industries. How to focus on industrial clusters and other aspects.” On the 18th, the party and government delegation of Heilongjiang Province went to the Yangtze River Delta to carry out study and investigation activities. Yang Changren, chairman of Ningbo Chamber of Commerce in Heilongjiang Province and chairman of Heilongjiang Hongren Group, as an authentic Zhejiang native, gave his own suggestions.

With less than 4% of the country’s land area, the Yangtze River Delta region has created nearly a quarter of the country’s total economic output and has become one of the regions with the most active economic development, the highest degree of openness, and the strongest innovation capability in my country. Yang Changren said that looking at the entire Yangtze River Delta region, new industries and new tracks are emerging: Shanghai actively promotes the doubling of the three leading industries of integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence; Jiangsu Province integrates integrated circuits, new materials, and energy conservation The scale of industries such as environmental protection and new energy ranks first in the country; Zhejiang Province formulates and implements a plan for the construction of industrial clusters in the digital economy field, and the market share of the digital security industry ranks first in the world; Anhui Province promotes the top ten industries such as new energy vehicles, new energy, and artificial intelligence. Emerging industries converge and develop together. These high-tech industries and strategic emerging industrial clusters have become an important bearing area for the modern industrial system in the Yangtze River Delta region, and an “energy storage pool” that gathers innovative forces and cultivates new industrial momentum.

“Longjiang should fully learn from these successful experiences, promote Longjiang’s traditional industries to actively embrace the wave of science and technology, and move towards high-end, intelligent, and green directions, anchoring the goal of improving quality, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency, accelerating the transformation from chrysalis to butterfly, and building China‘s Modernize Heilongjiang in the same way.” Yang Changren said.

Yang Changren said that what impressed him the most was Zhejiang Province’s successful measures to develop the digital economy industry in the past two decades. In 2022, the added value of the core industries of the digital economy in Zhejiang Province will reach 897.7 billion yuan, double that of the initial period of the “13th Five-Year Plan”, and the proportion of GDP has increased to 11.6%. The industrial digitalization index has ranked first in the country for three consecutive years. The development of Zhejiang’s digital economy continues to “lead”, thanks to its forward-looking vision and advanced planning. As early as 2003, the layout and construction of “Digital Zhejiang” began, and it was deployed as an important content of the “Eight-Eight Strategy”. In the later period, the implementation of the digital economy was taken as the “No. 1 Project”, and upgraded versions were continuously launched.

