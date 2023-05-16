“Promoting women’s work to promote more equitable and inclusive growth” — Emilia-Romagna News

Bologna – A side of women to facilitate access to astable and quality employmentthe opportunities of professional growththe work-life balance.

The new edition of the call is underway “Women and work” promoted byRegional Department of Equal Opportunities. Available 1.5 million euros in the two-year period 2023 – 2024 (750 thousand euros for each of the two years) to finance projects presented by Municipalities and Unions Municipalities, associations, organizations, non-profit organizations.

With a priority for i projects that give life to or strengthen the territorial network, that is, which provide for the collaboration between public bodies, companies, trade union organizations, private social organizations. And – among the novelties of this edition – initiatives to promote awareness and adoption of the system of certification of gender equality.

With this announcement they rise to almost 4 million of Euro (3,855,000) the resources allocated by the Region from 2020 to today to promote women’s access to the world of work: 84 interventions already financed in the Emilia-Romagna region.

“Promoting women’s work means fostering the development and growth of society as a whole. To build together a more inclusive, fair and competitive country. With this provision we continue our commitment to fill a gap that is still present and unacceptable today – underlines the regional councilor for equal opportunities Barbara Lori– . We want to help women improve their professional status and start self-employment activities, at the same time promoting those networks of services in the area which are indispensable so that the right to work is not just a statement of principle. A choice consistent with the commitments undertaken by this Region with the Pact for work and the climate”.

This measure adds to the Call for female entrepreneurship, with which the Region has allocated 3 million euros under the ERDF, to support women’s businesses. The telematic desk opened on 24 February closed automatically on 23 March upon receipt of application number 300 (maximum number envisaged). The projects arriving from all the provinces are being examined, most of which concern micro-enterprises (77.6%), with an average requested contribution of 30,000 euros, for a total expected investment of over 27 million 500 thousand (27,552,902) euros.

What finances the tender

As regards the support for women’s entry into the world of work or the qualification of work activity – the first of the two intervention sectors of the tender – assistance and consultancy services can be financed for entrepreneurs and self-employed women; projects to promoteself-employment and female self-entrepreneurship; the training in economics and finance; the paths of social and work inclusion of women at risk of social fragility (for example victims of gender-based violence).

The second sector of the call concerns project support corporate and community welfare to improve the organization of work, but also the quality of life.

There are many lines of action envisaged: from the adoption of business organization plans marked by greater flexibility, the development of territorial and second-level bargaining for the adoption of work-life balance measures. From pilot initiatives to the implementation of services of company canteen, laundry/ironing, car-pooling and car-sharing in home-work travel; to the development of ways of working such as co-working, smart working, telelavoro.

It’s still: intercompany services to be carried out in collaboration also with service cooperatives, private social associations; extension of existing welfare and/or conciliation networks also through the involvement of businesses, training institutions, universities, local administrations, social partners.

The questions

The biennial regional tender is in application in the regional law n. 6/2014 “Framework law for equality and against gender discrimination” and the regional plan against gender-based violence.

Contributions can cover up to 80% of the cost of the intervention. Applications can be submitted from 10am on May 25 at 1 pm on 20 June 2023, exclusively electronically using the online service available in the “read tender documents” section of the site: http://parita.regione.emilia-romagna.it/

Paola Fedriga