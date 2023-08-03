Promoting Work Implementation and Achieving Results: The Role of Supervisory Research in National Letters and Calls Bureau’s Theme Education

Title: National Letters and Calls Bureau Promotes Work Implementation through Supervisory Research

Subtitle: Theme Education Aims to Strengthen Party Spirit and Achieve New Achievements

Date: (Current Date)

Byline: Jin Xin, Reporter

Since the initiation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the National Letters and Calls Bureau has conducted in-depth theme education. The bureau has focused on studying the ideas, strengthening the party spirit, prioritizing practice, and achieving new achievements.

As part of its commitment to promoting the high-quality development of letter and call work, the bureau has diligently studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. It views supervisory research as an integral part of this promotion. Through supervisory investigations, the bureau has effectively addressed numerous outstanding problems in both complaints and visits, thereby bolstering the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decisions and deployments.

The National Letters and Calls Bureau, along with local letter and call departments, has benchmarked its work against the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee. In the themed education, strict supervision and investigation have been carried out wherever the Party Central Committee’s letter and call work decisions are deployed, ensuring the effective implementation of these decisions.

Recently, an investigation team from the State Bureau of Letters and Calls was dispatched to Pujiang County, Jinhua City, in Zhejiang Province to conduct a supervisory investigation on the inheritance and development of the “Pujiang Experience.” This investigation serves as a powerful starting point for deepening the governance of the source of complaints and visits. All leading cadres were entrusted with the case to solve the problems at a policy level.

The State Bureau of Letters and Calls has considered promoting the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on letters and visits work as its primary political task. It aims to uphold and carry forward the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era and foster effective governance of the source of letters and calls. The bureau is also conducting in-depth research and summarizing the “Pujiang Experience.” It has distributed notices highlighting the importance of learning and applying this experience to promote leading cadres to receive visits. Additionally, a “Pujiang experience” exchange meeting was jointly held with Zhejiang. The bureau is also supervising the implementation of the “Regulations on Letters and Calls,” and has facilitated the assignment of typical letters and visits to relevant ministries and commissions.

To effectively promote the implementation of decisions and deployments, the National Letters and Calls Bureau, along with local departments, has adopted innovative approaches. These include highlighting the principles of being deep, solid, detailed, accurate, and effective in their supervisory research. By innovating forms and compacting responsibilities, they have successfully promoted the implementation of decision-making and deployment.

Recently, a citizen from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region lodged a complaint through the online leadership mailbox. The local letter and call department attached great importance to the complaint, accepting it immediately and involving the State Bureau of Letters and Calls. Through multiple supervisory and guiding actions, as well as coordination with relevant departments, an on-site investigation was conducted. This led to the completion of a road and street lamp construction project, effectively addressing the safety concerns of the masses.

Throughout the theme education, the National Bureau of Letters and Calls, along with local departments, has remained committed to its duty of resolving urgent problems faced by the people. By adhering to the people’s position and focusing on problem-solving, they aim to fulfill their political responsibilities and contribute to conflict resolution, problem-solving, and development.

Another complaint received by the State Bureau of Letters and Calls involved housing delivery issues. The bureau conducted thorough onsite inspections, reviewed materials, conducted return visits to petitioners’ representatives, and interviewed responsible individuals from relevant units. The inquiry found that the complaints were valid and due to poor management and insufficient funds, the housing project was suspended. The inspection team analyzed the causes and presented rectification suggestions to local authorities, resulting in a comprehensive rectification plan. With the allocation of necessary funds and an accelerated construction progress, the project is nearing completion.

In a similar case, the Chongqing Letters and Calls Office received a complaint regarding an unpaved sidewalk in a village that affected the villagers’ travel. The office promptly initiated research and collaborated with relevant departments, resulting in almost complete project progress within a month.

Through face-to-face contact with the masses and practical problem-solving, the National Bureau of Letters and Calls has successfully resolved numerous outstanding complaints, minimized repeated complaints, reduced the handling time for mass grievances, and effectively safeguarded the rights and interests of the people.

In summary, the National Letters and Calls Bureau’s ongoing theme education has helped strengthen party spirit, promote work implementation, and achieve new achievements. Through supervisory research and innovative measures, they have successfully addressed various outstanding problems, ensuring the effective implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decisions and deployments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

