Promoting Work Through Learning: Guiding Party Members and Cadres to Achieve Results

Party Organizations at All Levels Must Implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Requirements for Thematic Education

The importance of education and its role in promoting work and achieving real results were emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping during his recent visit to Jiangsu. His profound exposition on learning and its connection to practical application and work has set clear directions and requirements for party members and cadres.

In order to effectively carry out this thematic education, the emphasis must be on hard work and simplicity. As the Communist Party of China leads the people towards comprehensive national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernization, the need for hard work becomes even more crucial. The current situation calls for party members and cadres to take the lead and work diligently to achieve the party’s ambitious goals.

The key to doing things right lies in firmly establishing the concept of political achievements that benefit the people. Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era prioritizes the interests of the masses. Communists must always put the people’s interests first and avoid actions driven by greed, recklessness, or personal gain. Adhering to a people-centered development idea and pursuing high-quality development are essential in achieving political achievements that truly benefit the people.

Party members and cadres must also demonstrate a strong sense of responsibility and a spirit of entrepreneurship. Facing opportunities and challenges, they must proactively seize opportunities and confront difficulties head-on. During the process of thematic education, it is essential to address and rectify negative phenomena such as laziness, evasion of responsibilities, and perfunctory actions. Establishing a mechanism that rewards responsibility and supports those in charge will motivate party members and cadres to be more dedicated and motivated.

Implementing the directives and decisions of the Party Central Committee is crucial for success. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized the importance of implementation and the need to advocate hard work. Simply having goals and blueprints is not enough; it is essential to settle down and implement them diligently. Thematic education must serve as a unifying force for thoughts, will, and actions, gathering the collective strength of millions of Chinese citizens. This joint force will ensure the successful implementation of the Party’s decisions and achieve new results.

The journey towards building a modern socialist country is not an easy one; it requires hard work and dedication. The whole party must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches and instructions on thematic education. With a focus on the central tasks of the party in the new era, party members and cadres must work tirelessly to achieve high-quality development and contribute to the overall vision of a modern socialist country.

