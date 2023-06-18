Promoting Youth with a Struggle–A Summary of the Party’s Youth Work Achievements in the New Era_Xinhua News Agency

Youth is the future of the motherland, the hope of the nation, and also the future and hope of our party.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out profoundly in his New Year’s message in 2023: “Tomorrow’s China, hope is placed on the youth. The prosperity of the youth leads to the prosperity of the country, and China‘s development depends on the youth to take responsibility. Youth is full of vigor, and youth breeds hope. The youth It is necessary to cultivate the feelings of the family and the country, cultivate the enterprising character, inspire youth with a fighting attitude, and live up to the times and the years of China.”

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has attached great importance to youth, warmly cared for them, fully trusted them, and devoted a lot of effort to youth work: held the first central party group work conference in the history of the party , promulgated the first youth development plan in the history of New China, issued the first Young Pioneers working document issued in the name of the Party Central Committee in the history of the party, and deployed the reform of the Communist Youth League… The cause of youth development has achieved all-round progress and made historic achievements. The Communist Youth League The organization continues to deepen reforms under the leadership of the party, and the image of the Communist Youth League in the new era is gradually established.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on youth work provide fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in the party’s youth work in the new era

Use the vitality and creativity of youth to stir up the surging spring tide of national rejuvenation, and use the wisdom and sweat of youth to work hard to create a better China.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has always placed the party’s youth work in an important position in governing the country based on the strategic height of successors to the party and the country’s cause and the sustainable development of the Chinese nation, and has profoundly clarified the importance of the party’s youth work The role of status, goals, responsibilities, and practical requirements have profoundly answered major issues such as what kind of youth to cultivate in the new era, how to cultivate youth, what kind of Communist Youth League to build, and how to build the Communist Youth League. Thought provides a fundamental basis for doing a good job in the party’s youth work in the new era.

——We must take cultivating socialist builders and successors as a fundamental task, and guide the majority of young people to consciously strive for the lofty ideals of communism and the common ideals of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

“Through your hard work, the youth cause you have achieved is highly compatible with the cause of the party, the country, and the people. In this way, the spectrum of the cause will be broader and the energy will be stronger.” The first May Fourth Youth Day after the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China , General Secretary Xi Jinping came to the China Academy of Space Technology of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation to participate in the themed group day activities. When discussing with outstanding youth representatives from all walks of life, he said this to Pei Xianfeng, a young man born in the 90s who won the silver medal in the welding project in the World Skills Competition .

The general secretary’s praise and expectations made Pei Xianfeng very excited: “Only by practicing the excellent skills needed for national construction can one realize one’s youthful dreams and achieve one’s beautiful life.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping paid special attention to the continuation and inheritance of the red gene, and always emphasized the need to cultivate socialist builders and successors. At the meeting commemorating the 100th anniversary of the May 4th Movement, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “Cultivating the younger generation into socialist builders and successors with all-round development of morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor is a major strategic task that concerns the future and destiny of the party and the country. , is the common political responsibility of the whole party.”

– It is necessary to take the consolidation and expansion of the party’s ruling youth mass base as a political responsibility, and gather the most youth closely around the party.

It is an important task of youth work to win youth for the party and consolidate the youth mass foundation of the party’s governance. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has adhered to and developed the Marxist outlook on youth, deeply analyzed the essential characteristics of youth groups from the perspective of combining generality and particularity, and realized the “most anticipated” based on youth as a vital force and based on youth. Faced with many practical difficulties, the dialectical unity of “the most worthy of love” puts forward the concept of youth priority development, emphasizing the need to pay attention to what young people think, worry about, and hope for, and strive to create good development conditions for young people.

——It is necessary to focus on the center and serve the overall situation as the main line of work, and extensively organize and mobilize the youth to give full play to their role as a new force in deepening reform and opening up and promoting economic and social development.

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that only by focusing on the center can we find the right direction, and only by serving the overall situation can we reflect the value.

In an important speech at the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping sent an affectionate message to the youth: “Chinese youth in the new era should take realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as their own responsibility, strengthen their ambition, backbone, and confidence to be Chinese, and live up to The era, live up to the youth, live up to the ardent expectations of the party and the people!”

In the important speech at the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China, and in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping asked the young people to aspire to be good young people in the new era who have ideals, dare to take responsibility, can bear hardships, and are willing to struggle. .

Under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on youth work, the Communist Youth League has always used a form that young people like to hear and see and is easy to accept, practicing “Where are the youth, the League organization will be established; what youth needs, the Youth League organization must carry out targeted sex work”. The majority of regiment cadres insist on youth-oriented, and improve their working skills in close contacts with the majority of young people.

Remarkable results in youth ideological and political leadership

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Communist Youth League organizations at all levels have insisted on arming young people with Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics, educating young people with the great achievements of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and shaping young people with socialist core values. The ideological and political leadership of young people has made remarkable achievements. As a result, the younger generation is more positive, loving the party and the country, and striving for good.

The Communist Youth League organizations at all levels insist on learning, understanding, and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task, promote the normalization, systematization, and institutionalization of youth theoretical arming, and guide the majority of young people to learn and believe, learn, and learn. And go.

In August 2018, the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League officially launched the “Youth Great Study” online theme group class, using the popular short video + interactive question-and-answer format among young people to interpret Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. In the past five years, every Monday except winter and summer vacations, the online themed group class of “Youth Great Learning” will always meet with young people. Up to now, a total of 176 online theme group courses of “Youth Learning” have been launched, attracting more than 7.096 billion young people to participate.

In the process of deepening the “Youth Great Learning” action, the league organizations at all levels adhere to the combination of “guidance, lectures, research, comparison, practice, and supervision”, and carry out special training, exchange seminars, special lectures, field visits and practice. class activities.

Promoting the “Youth Lecturer Group” program is a powerful measure for the Communist Youth League to carry out youth ideological and political leadership. Vivid and lively preaching time and time again, let the voice of the party reach the young people most widely. Since the launch of the activity, the group has organized more than 21,000 members of the lecturer group at all levels to go deep into enterprises, rural areas, government agencies, campuses, communities, etc., to carry out focused, interactive, and face-to-face preaching activities for young members of the group, and strive to build a theoretical armed force for young people. “Blue Cavalry”.

In terms of strengthening education on the national situation, league organizations at all levels accurately and vividly disseminate the party’s line, principles and policies, interpret the national situation, and promote the wide dissemination and wide recognition of the party and the country’s major policies and policies among young people. Actively carry out activities such as national situation report meetings, forums, seminars, and youth open classes to publicize and interpret youth policies in various fields, and research and answer youth development issues.

In April of this year, a new batch of students from the national “Young Marxist Training Project” gathered in Beijing, starting the journey of “little sparks, gathered into torches”. Over the past five years, the Communist Youth League has taken the “Qingma Project” as an important carrier to fulfill its fundamental tasks and political responsibilities, and has cultivated young political backbones with firm beliefs, outstanding abilities, excellent qualities, and a strong style of work for the party, and has trained more than 2 million students.

The principle of the party’s management of youth has taken root

In April 2017, the Party Central Committee and the State Council promulgated and implemented the “Medium and Long-Term Youth Development Plan (2016-2025)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”), which clearly stated for the first time that “adhere to the principle of party management of youth”. This is the first national-level youth development special plan personally proposed by General Secretary Xi Jinping and personally promoted to be formulated and implemented. It is the enrichment and development of the Marxist concept of youth and a profound summary of the practice and exploration of the Chinese youth movement.

Since the implementation of the “Plan”, the principle of the party’s management of youth has taken root, the youth work mechanism has become more complete, the youth development policy system has been gradually improved, and the youth development situation has achieved a qualitative leap.

The mid-term evaluation of the “Plan” in 2021 shows that the phased goal of “by 2020, a youth development policy system and working mechanism with Chinese characteristics” has been basically completed. In April 2022, the first white paper dedicated to youth in the history of New China, “Chinese Youth in the New Era”, was released.

In accordance with the principle of the Party governing youth, at the beginning of its implementation, the “Plan” focused on building an implementation mechanism in which the Party Committee leads, the government takes responsibility, the Communist Youth League coordinates, and all departments work together. Driven by the national “13th Five-Year Plan” and “14th Five-Year Plan”, 9 provincial, 112 city-level, and 627 county-level “14th Five-Year Plans” set up special sections (chapters) for youth development for the first time. At the same time, all provinces, 158 municipalities, and 530 counties have formulated special plans for youth development in the region, and the “national + local” planning system has become more complete.

In order to fully convey the warmth of the party to the youth, party committees and governments at all levels focus on the urgent and anxious issues of youth, and formulate a series of specific policies and measures to serve youth development. According to statistics, after the official implementation of the “Plan”, the Party Central Committee, the State Council, and relevant ministries and commissions have issued more than 240 youth development policies, covering ten major areas such as youth ideology and morality, education, and employment.

The whole group worked together and tried every means to do practical things and solve problems for the youth. The Communist Youth League has carried out in-depth employment assistance. Since 2019, it has focused on providing full-process employment services for students from low-income families in general colleges and universities, and has helped 359,900 students find jobs in total. Accumulatively raised more than 12,000 houses of various types and served more than 450,000 youths; the “Sunshine Balang” youth home project has been launched in Xinjiang successively, and projects such as national unity education and national common language training have served more than 7 million youths …

With the in-depth implementation of the “Plan”, the “toolbox” of policies serving youth development has become more abundant, and the “integration” of policies has become more prominent.

In April 2022, 17 departments including the Central Propaganda Department, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League jointly issued the “Opinions on Launching Pilot Programs for Youth Development-oriented City Construction.” Since the launch of the pilot project, 45 pilot cities have boldly tried and ventured in light of their own realities, striving to be at the forefront of youth development-oriented city construction. According to incomplete statistics, 187 cities across the country have proposed to build youth development-oriented cities, and 13 provinces have included the “Plan” and youth development-related content in their party congresses or government work reports.

Cities are more friendly to young people, and young people are more promising in cities. More and more cities and young people are starting a “two-way journey”.

The reform of the Communist Youth League starts again

“The times are developing and the society is changing. The Communist Youth League must continue to improve the scientific level of the group’s construction with the spirit of reform and innovation, especially to expand the effective coverage of the group’s work.” On June 20, 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping was with the group in Zhongnanhai Members of the new central leadership team had a collective talk, pointing out that efforts should be made to make the group organization a strong fortress for contacting and serving young people.

During the conversation, the general secretary spoke earnestly, and proposed that the cadres of the League should be young comrades and not young “officials”. He also proposed to oppose formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance.

The deafening words made the majority of regiment cadres more clear about the direction of work.

General Secretary Xi Jinping personally took the pulse of the reform of the Communist Youth League and made important instructions on many occasions. The meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, the meeting of the Central Leading Group for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, and the working meeting of the Central Secretariat worked on special studies and deliberations on the reform plan of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League, which pointed out the direction for reform.

In August 2016, the “Communist Youth League Central Reform Plan” was drafted and officially issued under the guidance of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. This marks that the Communist Youth League, an advanced youth mass organization created and led by the party, has entered the “reform in progress” in an all-round way.

In the following years, the “National Youth Federation Reform Plan” and “School Federation Student Union Organizational Reform Plan” were successively issued to continuously enhance the political, advanced, and mass nature of the Communist Youth League.

On July 2, 2018, after the closing of the 18th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed the achievements of the reform of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League and the “Reform of the Communist Youth League” proposed by the 18th National Congress “The idea of ​​​​requires that the reform be pushed forward in depth.

Under the personal guidance and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the reform of the party’s youth organizations with the Communist Youth League as the backbone has made significant progress, the political nature, advanced nature, and mass nature have been significantly enhanced, grassroots construction and reform have achieved outstanding results, and organizational combat effectiveness and work vitality have been further enhanced. .

——The proportion of grassroots front-line personnel in the leading organization of the regiment has increased significantly, and the broad representation has continued to increase. The whole regiment vigorously expanded its organization coverage, and built a database covering 3.68 million regiment organizations and more than 73 million members.

——Deepen the reform of county-level grassroots organizations, and the problem of “shortage of officers” in county-level league organizations has been significantly alleviated. Build hub-type youth homes, activity-type youth associations, and interactive network communities to effectively integrate into youth social circles, life circles, and residential circles.

– Solidly promote the comprehensive and strict governance of the regiment. Resolutely implement the spirit of a series of important instructions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on comprehensively and strictly governing the league, and take multiple measures to enhance the advanced nature and sense of honor of the league members.

Young people in the new era stand on the main battlefield and contribute

Do you choose a stable life in Beijing, or choose to return to the countryside to “farm”?

The answer given by Wei Qiao is the latter. This young man born in the 1980s was an assistant researcher at the Institute of Geography, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Six years ago, he and his husband resigned from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University, and returned to their hometown in Jiangsu to plant more than 20,000 mu of rice. Through digital management, the yield per mu reached 1,100 catties, effectively driving the surrounding farmers to become rich.

“It’s great for comrades like Wei Qiao to go to the countryside!” On March 5, 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping encouraged and supported young people to devote themselves to rural revitalization after listening to Wei Qiao’s story about his “new peasant”.

This is a microcosm of the youth in the new era based on the main battlefield and contributing youth power.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Communist Youth League organizations at all levels have deepened the implementation of the Youth Contribution Action for Poverty Alleviation and the Rural Revitalization Youth Contribution Action, guiding aspiring young people to show their talents and realize their dreams on the main battlefield of poverty alleviation and on the big stage of rural revitalization.

The first “National Rural Revitalization Youth Pioneer” was selected by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, demonstrating and leading the majority of young people to join in the construction of a strong agricultural country; in the past five years, more than 210,000 college students have been mobilized to rely on projects such as the “University Volunteer Service Western Plan” and “Graduate Support Education Group” Carry out voluntary services in the western region; carry out the cultivation of high-quality farmers, hold more than 900 classes, and train more than 60,000 people.

“I hope that the students will be ambitious and down-to-earth, closely combine classroom learning with rural practice, cultivate a love for agriculture, develop the skills to revitalize agriculture, and make contributions on the big stage of rural revitalization. The socialist modernized country contributes youth power.” On the eve of the May 4th Youth Day in 2023, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to the students of the Science and Technology Academy of China Agricultural University, expressing his earnest hopes.

In the past five years, more than 6 million students from more than 3,000 colleges and universities have formed teams every year to go to the grassroots in rural areas to participate in the social practice activities of “Three Going to the Countryside” in the summer of cultural, technological and health volunteers from college and technical secondary school students; And deepen the social practice activities of “returning home” for college students across the country. Hundreds of thousands of college students use the knowledge they have learned to serve the construction of their hometowns during the winter and summer vacations.

Young people are always new, the most innovative enthusiasm, the most innovative motivation. The average age of the core personnel of the Beidou satellite team is 36 years old, the average age of the quantum science team is 35 years old, and the average age of the China Tianyan FAST R&D team is 30 years old… “Mozi”, “Tianwen” and “Chang’e” are in the cause of the dream of national rejuvenation. Young people can be seen everywhere.

On the journey of accelerating the construction of a scientific and technological power, the Youth League continues to promote the youth’s scientific and technological innovation climbing action: the “Challenge Cup” National College Students’ Extracurricular Academic Science and Technology Works Contest innovates and organizes the “Unveiling the List” special competition, the red special and “black technology” activities, the scale of the competition The scope of radiation and radiation has repeatedly reached new highs; the supporting work system of the China Youth Science and Technology Innovation Award Fund has been continuously deepened. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Youth League, 280 winners of the “China Youth Science and Technology Innovation Award” have been selected and promoted, and 1,000 “Xiaoping Science and Technology Innovation Laboratories” have been promoted. , to drive more young people to participate in science and innovation practice.

High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Focusing on this primary task, league organizations at all levels rely on the “Qing” brand name to mobilize young people to make contributions.

In February 2022, the Beijing Winter Olympics will come as scheduled. China Construction Group has successively formed more than 10,000 youth commandos to fight in the main battlefields of production and operation, engineering construction, and technological innovation. Huo Wenzhen, a young man born in the 90s, led the establishment of the youth commando team for the Winter Olympics venue “Ice Cube” project, and completed the erection of the frame three months ahead of schedule.

Over the past five years, the regiment has formed a total of more than 500,000 youth commandos and mobilized more than 9 million young members of the regiment to give full play to the role of assault in the “emergency and danger” mission; 7,776 one-star national youth civilization numbers serve all field, create first-class job performance, and lead the professional civilization; 2,576 national youth post experts have worked hard and contributed in their posts, leading a large number of young people to grow into industry backbones and young pioneers; 1,274 national youth safety production demonstration posts are implemented in the front line of production and operation The youthful responsibility of “safe production, young people take the lead”; more than 4 million young people participated in youth vocational skills competitions at all levels, and strengthened the youthful ambition of “skills to become talents and skills to serve the country”.

In order to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s reply to the members of the “Luoyang Youth Commando Team” of Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the Central Committee of the League held a meeting of the secretariat and a symposium with representatives of the Youth Commando Team to study and deploy work measures, and issued the ” Opinions on Strengthening the Work of Youth Commandos in the New Era”, to comprehensively strengthen the construction of youth commandos in the new era. The golden signs such as “Youth Civilization”, “Youth Post Expert”, “Youth Safety Production Demonstration Post” and “Youth Skills Competition” are also constantly being polished.

For more than three years, young people on all fronts have played an important role in coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. 201,300 young volunteers, especially returning college students, formed more than 19,000 service teams, surveyed more than 42,000 families of front-line medical staff in the fight against the epidemic, and completed more than 97,000 service needs such as academic counseling, family companionship, and life care. A total of 130,700 services have been provided, and the service time has exceeded 1.24 million hours.

On March 10, 2020, General Secretary Xi Jinping met Xie Xiaoyu, a post-2000 community volunteer who actively participated in the fight against the epidemic, in Wuhan. After listening to Xie Xiaoyu’s report, the general secretary was deeply touched: “In the past, some people said that they were the generation of Jiao Didi, but now, they have become the main force in the front line of the epidemic. Can test people.”

In the forefront of scientific and technological innovation, the big stage of rural revitalization, the front line of serving the society, the new world of international exchanges, and urgent, difficult, dangerous and heavy tasks, the majority of young people keep in mind the general secretary’s Yin Yin entrustment, to set up great ambitions, to be virtuous, to become great talents, to take on great responsibilities, and work hard. Become a newcomer of the era worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation.

Remarkable results in training young talents

Young talents are an important part of the party’s talent team. In-depth promotion of the work of young talents in the new era is of great strategic and practical significance to ensure that the development of the party and the country is passed on from generation to generation, and there are successors.

In June 2022, the “Communist Youth League’s Action Plan for Cultivating Youth Talents in the New Era” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) was officially issued, and built a system that focuses on the cultivation of young political talents, and coordinates and strengthens young scientific and technological talents, young skilled talents, and youth talents. The “1+5” work pattern of management talents, young talents for rural revitalization, and young public welfare talents training indicates that for a period of time in the future, the Communist Youth League will closely focus on the overall situation of the party’s talent work, grasp the fundamental plan of successors, and extensively gather and train young people There is a clearer guide to action to do a good job in the party’s youth talent work.

Since the release of the “Plan”, the Youth League Central Committee has formulated 17 policy documents and work guidelines related to various talents, promoted the construction of 14 key talent pools, directly contacted more than 7,000 young talents, and innovatively created the “Young Horse Student Talk” and “Young Ke Lecture Hall” “” “Qingyun China” “Youth Development Talk” and a series of new brands that young people like to hear.

In the past 5 years, the Communist Youth League has launched and implemented the rural entrepreneurship support plan for college students, providing financial support of no less than 60 million yuan per year for college students who have graduated within 2 years; building a platform for communication and growth, and holding the “Create Youth” Chinese Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, ” Challenge Cup” Chinese College Students Entrepreneurship Plan Competition, etc. In 2022 alone, 1.424 million students from more than 3,000 colleges and universities will recommend 330,000 business plan projects.

The Communist Youth League organizations at all levels have done practical and good education through the implementation of youth political talent cultivation actions, youth scientific and technological talents support actions, youth skilled talents forging actions, youth management talents empowerment actions, rural revitalization youth talent development actions, and youth public welfare talents growth actions The chain promotes the connection and connection of the party, league and team education chains, and provides a strong talent guarantee for the cause of the party.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the care and guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, my country’s youth development work has made great achievements:

——The material conditions supporting youth development have been significantly improved. my country’s economy is developing rapidly, and the country has the ability to provide more material support for youth development;

——The health level of young people is getting better and stronger. The average height and weight of young people aged 20 to 24 have increased, and young people grow taller and stronger;

——The education level of young people has been greatly improved. In 2022, the average number of years of education for the newly added labor force in the country will reach 14 years, the main body of which is young people…

A strong youth means a strong country. The young people in contemporary China are born at the right time, the stage for displaying their talents is extremely broad, and the prospect of realizing their dreams is extremely bright.

“Youth is like a small tree that thrives on the earth, and one day it will grow into a towering tree, supporting a piece of sky. Youth is like the rising sun, constantly accumulating energy, and at some point it will flood the earth with light and heat. The hope of the party and the country is pinned on the youth!” In May 2022, at the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping placed high hopes on the youth.

When youth is in its prime, it is time to fight hard. Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, especially General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on youth work, hundreds of millions of young people across the country are being idealized, responsible, and hard-working The attitude of a fighter and a struggler, forge ahead on a new journey and a new era of meritorious deeds, let the youth bloom brilliantly in the fiery practice of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation!