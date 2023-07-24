Promoting Zhou Dunyi’s Neo-Confucianism Culture: A Key Proposal for Global Outreach

Promote Zhou Dunyi’s Confucianism culture to the world

YONGZHOU, July 24, 2023 – Xie Jinglin, Secretary and Chairman of the CPPCC Party Committee, recently led a team to Dao County to supervise the key proposal “About Multi-Party Concentration to Bring Zhou Dunyi’s Confucianism to the World“. This proposal aims to promote the culture of Confucianism, particularly focusing on the teachings of Zhou Dunyi, to a global audience. Huang Yufang, member of the party group of the CPPCC and vice chairman, also attended the supervision activities.

During the consultation meeting on the handling of key proposals, the organizers of the proposal provided an update on the progress of the proposal. The proposer and relevant personnel had the opportunity to share their thoughts on the implementation of the proposal.

Xie Jinglin emphasized the significance of the proposal work as an essential aspect of the CPPCC’s functions, which include political consultation, democratic supervision, and participation in state affairs. He stressed the need to delve deep into the meaning of Zhou Dunyi’s Neo-Confucianism culture, expand its influence, conduct research with an open and inclusive attitude, and find the right approach to promote it globally. Xie Jinglin believes that by laying a solid foundation and taking solid steps, Zhou Dunyi’s Neo-Confucianism can be introduced to the world successfully.

Before the meeting, the research team visited the former residence of Zhou Dunyi and Lianxi Academy in Dao County to gain insights into the current state of these important cultural sites.

The promotion of Zhou Dunyi’s Confucianism culture to the world is a testament to China‘s commitment to preserving its rich heritage and sharing it with the global community. With efforts to expand its influence and research, Zhou Dunyi’s teachings have the potential to resonate with people from different cultural backgrounds, fostering greater understanding and harmony.

Source: Yongzhou Daily

Publisher: Yongzhou Administrative Approval Service Bureau (Government Affairs Office)

