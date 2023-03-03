Bologna – Events, fairs, web and social networks per far know more and more i PDO and PGI products of Emilia-Romagna. The tender, approved by the Regional Council, aims precisely at supporting these activities to the Consortia of economic promotion and protection of products with regulated quality.

Available for 2023 there are resources for 130 thousand euros.

Objective: to highlight, through actions and publications on internal market it’s us Countries of the European Union the advantages of quality schemes and the nutritional characteristics of individual products, promote the integration of the supply chain e make the consumer aware of the positive environmental impact of the productions obtained with environmentally friendly techniques.

“Emilia-Romagna is the Italian region that boasts the most PDOs and PGIs – explains the regional councilor for agriculture Alessio Mammi-. Our products are of high quality and must be supported through effective promotion, capable of giving value to the entire agri-food system and highlighting its strengths and identity. Promotion is a fundamental strategic asset for the geographical indications of our territory, the agri-food heart of the country”.

I quality schemes eligible for support are Dop e Igp, organic production, controlled quality, national quality systems integrated production and animal husbandry.

Projects with a value are allowed between 5,000 and 25,000 euros which involve the creation of informative and promotional material – including websites and social networks – and participation in fairs and exhibitions.

The activities must take place in the included period between the date of submission of the support application and 31 December 2023.

All eligible projects will be funded. However, the contribution cannot exceed 70% of the eligible expenditure.

The requests must be presented by 3 pm on 31 March 2023 by certified e-mail (Pec) to the following address [email protected] using the form available on the site .

Olga Cavina