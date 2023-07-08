Prompt police reaction allows the capture of a man who brutally beat another person

Thanks to the prompt reaction of elements of the National Civil Police (PNC), a subject has been captured as the person responsible for beating another person severely.

The person responsible for this act has been identified as Melvin Jeovanni Cruz Cruz, 28, who was caught on video brutally beating a person allegedly from the LGTBI community, detailed the police corporation.

According to the authorities, the act of violence would have occurred in the middle of a public thoroughfare in the municipality of Santa Tecla, La Libertad.

The Police assured that this subject will be referred to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) to answer for his crime.

