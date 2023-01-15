Home News Proof of survival of the non-commissioned officer kidnapped in Cauca is known
News

Proof of survival of the non-commissioned officer kidnapped in Cauca is known

by admin

The Ombudsman’s Office revealed the survival evidence of Second Sergeant Juan Gabriel Chicanoi Miramag, from the National Army, who was kidnapped on January 10 by Farc dissidents.

The Second Sergeant, a native of Pasto, was detained in the El Hoyo sector (Cauca) while he was traveling between Popayán and Pasto, to enjoy a few days’ leave. According to the Public Ministry, the petty officer is in the hands of the residual group Carlos Patiño of the Farc.

“I was captured by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, so far my rights as a person have been respected, I have not received physical or verbal or psychological harm.” And he added “I also want to say that today, January 13, I received the greeting from my family, from my father, from my mother and I want to send them the message that I am well, in optimal conditions and they have provided me with what I require. for my health. I also want to let you know that I thank you for always being present supporting me and that very soon I will be back, God willing, with you” indicates the uniformed man.

The Ombudsman’s Office made available its humanitarian team, good offices and experience in mediation, to manage the release of the non-commissioned officer and the other hostages.

The National Army stated that this act is a violation of the rules of war “This criminal action is a flagrant violation of human rights and infringement of international humanitarian law, for which reason the Army categorically rejects these facts and has already filed the complaint before the competent authority. with RSF

See also  Meloni government: cutting process times, 4 hypotheses on pensions. Here are the first moves of the ministers

You may also like

Gaula captured 8 members of the “Pachencas Ciénaga”...

Tragic accident in Neiva

The first session of the 14th Provincial People’s...

These are the most anticipated streaming premieres

Arriving late to Chocó – Chocó7días.com

The first session of the 14th Hunan Provincial...

Popayán Firefighters came to support the Rosas Firefighters...

INDER resumes recreational and sports offer for the...

Peru: Cuzco, Lima and other regions remain in...

experts say there is speculation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy