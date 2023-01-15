The Ombudsman’s Office revealed the survival evidence of Second Sergeant Juan Gabriel Chicanoi Miramag, from the National Army, who was kidnapped on January 10 by Farc dissidents.

The Second Sergeant, a native of Pasto, was detained in the El Hoyo sector (Cauca) while he was traveling between Popayán and Pasto, to enjoy a few days’ leave. According to the Public Ministry, the petty officer is in the hands of the residual group Carlos Patiño of the Farc.

“I was captured by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, so far my rights as a person have been respected, I have not received physical or verbal or psychological harm.” And he added “I also want to say that today, January 13, I received the greeting from my family, from my father, from my mother and I want to send them the message that I am well, in optimal conditions and they have provided me with what I require. for my health. I also want to let you know that I thank you for always being present supporting me and that very soon I will be back, God willing, with you” indicates the uniformed man.

The Ombudsman’s Office made available its humanitarian team, good offices and experience in mediation, to manage the release of the non-commissioned officer and the other hostages.

The National Army stated that this act is a violation of the rules of war “This criminal action is a flagrant violation of human rights and infringement of international humanitarian law, for which reason the Army categorically rejects these facts and has already filed the complaint before the competent authority. with RSF

