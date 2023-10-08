Propaganda of Ideological and Cultural Work: A Key Task for the Future and Destiny of the Party and the Country

Propaganda of ideological and cultural work plays a crucial role in shaping the future and destiny of the Communist Party of China as well as the stability of the country. It is seen as an essential task that contributes to national cohesion and centripetal force. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party has made systematic plans for propaganda, ideological, and cultural work from an overall and strategic perspective, leading to remarkable achievements in the area.

The ideological field has witnessed significant changes following these efforts. The cultural confidence of the Party and the people of all ethnic groups has been substantially enhanced, leading to a more high-spirited spiritual outlook. However, with the world undergoing major changes unseen in a century and the critical period of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation at hand, propaganda, ideological, and cultural work face new situations and tasks. In response, it is necessary to adopt a fresh perspective and take new actions.

To navigate the new era, it is important to adhere to the guidance of the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The primary political task is to arm the entire Party with innovative party theories and educate the people. Cultural prosperity should be promoted around the new historical starting point, aiming to build a culturally powerful country and a modern civilization for the Chinese nation. Strengthening cultural confidence, embracing openness and inclusiveness, and upholding integrity and innovation are crucial aspects.

Efforts should be made to strengthen the Party’s leadership in propaganda, ideological, and cultural work, with the aim of building a society with strong cohesion and leadership in socialist ideology. The cultivation and practice of core socialist values should be emphasized, alongside endeavors to enhance the dissemination, guidance, influence, and credibility of news and public opinion. The preservation and promotion of China‘s excellent traditional culture and the development of cultural undertakings and industries should also be prioritized. Additionally, there should be a focus on strengthening international communication capabilities, promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and stimulating the cultural innovation and creativity of the entire nation.

Party committees at all levels are entrusted with the important political responsibility of promoting ideological and cultural work. They must ensure the implementation of decisions and arrangements made by the Party Central Committee regarding cultural construction. Propaganda and cultural departments at all levels are urged to strengthen their political responsibilities, be bold in reform and innovation, and constantly create new situations in propaganda, ideological, and cultural work in the new era.

These important instructions were recently issued by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. They were conveyed at the National Ideological and Cultural Work Conference held in Beijing on October 7th to 8th. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The conference recognized the significance of Xi Jinping’s instructions, highlighting their high-level, incisive, and profound nature. They provide political, ideological, and guiding direction for advancing ideological and cultural work. The instructions are to be deeply studied, understood, and resolutely implemented.

It was also noted that the remarkable achievements in propaganda, ideological, and cultural work since the 18th National Congress are primarily attributed to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s leadership and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. His innovative perspectives on cultural construction in the new era enrich and develop Marxist cultural theory, forming the cultural chapter of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

In conclusion, the Party’s commitment to propaganda, ideological, and cultural work has yielded historic achievements. With the world changing rapidly and the critical period of national rejuvenation ongoing, a new approach is necessary. By implementing Xi Jinping’s instructions and upholding the Party’s leadership, China can comprehensively build a modern socialist country and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

