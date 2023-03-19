Home News Property damage in Linz clarified: two young people caught
Property damage in Linz clarified: two young people caught

The two young people – an 18-year-old and an 18-year-old from Linz – had repeatedly been up to mischief in the Linz city area last December: They had severely damaged ticket machines and garbage cans in Linz’s Dürrestrasse with firecrackers and were in underground car parks in the south of Linz with spray cans. They didn’t even stop in front of a police car: they sprayed graffiti on the car.

Now they could be investigated by the JUKOB group. The accused have confessed and will be reported. Some of the motives given were boredom or tests of courage.

