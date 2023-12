This Tuesday, the Government, through the Ministry of Housing, delivered property deeds to 65 families from the Monseñor Romer community, in Nuevo Cuscatlán, La Libertad.

This project had an investment of more than $29,000 dollars, with 80% of the property titles being issued to women.

The Government carries out this type of initiatives at a national level with the objective of guaranteeing the legal security of families, protecting the assets of Salvadorans.

