Property tax: wave of lawsuits due to false assessments and higher taxes

The president of the association Haus & Grund Germany Kai Warnecke said that people were irritated because the notifications did not allow any conclusions to be drawn as to how high the burden would be. The standard land value seems unreal to them, and the tax imposed has little to do with reality. Holznagel and Wernecke appealed to the states that use the federal model to quickly enact a simple property tax law themselves so that the municipalities are on the safe side. The necessary data are available.

The so-called federal model was criticized by tax experts as particularly complicated even before the churchyard report. The federal model currently applies in eleven federal states: these include Berlin, Brandenburg, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Schleswig-Holstein, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and, in a slightly modified form, Saarland and Saxony. Each of the other federal states have their own property tax laws.

The report lists a number of points that make the Property Tax Act illegal. Kirchhof considers the standard land value to be particularly problematic because the values ​​show “systematic valuation deficiencies” and are “sometimes hardly comparable”. The value is based on the property purchase prices in a municipality and the statistical net cold rent. The report therefore sees the danger that the principle of equality of the Basic Law will be violated by the strict application of the standard land value.

Another point of criticism are the possible additional costs (higher property tax) for the property owners. “The final property tax burden is only certain when the municipalities have decided on the assessment rates,” the report says. “However, the structurally too high valuations of real estate due to incorrect land values ​​or flat-rate net cold rents in view of the age of real estate, remaining useful lives or value-reducing factors that have not been taken into account will result in unconstitutional overloading.”