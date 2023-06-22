Proposal for the creation of the inspection commission of the Quito Metro rejected due to legal discrepancies – Diario La Hora

Photo source: Quito Metro

The proposal for the creation of a commission made up of five councilors to oversee El Metro did not have the votes to be approved. For some councilors, the initiative was not complete and did not comply with the legal mandate.

It was during the session of the Metropolitan Council, on June 20, 2023, that councilor Wilson Merino proposed to the mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, to create a commission of five councilors, so that foversee the contracts and operation of the Quito Metro.

This proposal was rejected with seven votes against and five abstentions. This despite the fact that Merino indicated that it is logical to create this commission, since it would be absurd for each councilor (there are 21) to be requesting information from a single entity, which would render the process inefficient.

“The special commission for the supervision of the Quito Metro was incorporated into the agenda. Unfortunately, the initiative was not approved. It is a pity that the councilors are not up to the historic moment, that they are not accountable for the most important business project in the city,” said Merino, who entered the council in alliance with the Citizen Revolution party. , to which the Mayor belongs.

Transparency is the basis of a just and equitable society. We deeply regret the decision of the Council to reject the supervisory commission of the @MetrodeQuito, but we will continue working tirelessly to regain the trust of the public. We are not going to… pic.twitter.com/PM8vtwQxm8 — Wilson Merino Rivadeneira (@WilsonMerinoR) June 21, 2023

The Councilor also raised rReview the activities for the operation of the transmission line, phases of implementation of services, inauguration, collection system and the means for the work to be delivered correctly, all this within a period of 180 days. In addition, this commission would be made up of five people, but it does not indicate who they would be.

Criteria of those who oppose

To understand the reason for the refusals to this proposal, DIARIO LA HORA interviewed two officials who had rejected it, and one who abstained.

The councilor, Michael Aulestia, responded that he abstained because for him, it was too “weak and incomplete” a project. He indicates that they have never refused to audit. But who ask that this project sand propose in a better waya, since in this idea It was not even known who was going to make up said commission. In addition, Merino’s order would have arrived 30 minutes before the session began.

“I raised a motion proposing that we discuss the issue in another meeting, so that all the councilors can nourish valuable information, and make the formation of a solid commission, which has a methodology to name the members; that has a legal framework, that has a minimum of administrative support to be able to face the necessary control in favor of the citizens of Quito” said Aulestia.

the subway #Quito You have to solve four problems before it starts working. How complex are they? ???? We tell you ???????? https://t.co/n1KmoEd5HN pic.twitter.com/D7aaC2vTvV – Ecuador Time (@lahoraecuador) June 21, 2023

For his part, the mayor, Fidel Chambasay what this proposal had to be rejected, due to its objective of limiting an inspection process to five councilors. For him, it is the 21 councilors who must do this job. Chamba adds that his idea is sustained according to a legal, constitutional and ordinance commandment, and of the resolution 074: the supervision corresponds to 21 councilors “and not just five.”

Chamba also denounces that this proposal was intended Limit the inspection process to 180 days. And it states that this has to be done 365 days a year for the period that each of the councilors are fulfilling their duties.

In addition, he stresses that “those of us who voted yesterday, against the resolution to precisely limit the process of oversight of the councilors, We have already started the inspection process from the first day in office. I have requested certain inspection actions from the Quito Metro Company, the Security Secretariat and the Mobility Secretariat, such as: whether or not it existed prior to the construction of the Quito Metro, a risk report regarding the houses of Solanda”.

He councilor, Dario Cahueñas, indicates that he rejected this proposal because for him, not having previously socialized the project “is disrespectful.” He indicates that he is not against control. He, too, was not against forming the commission, only that it would have to bring together the criteria of all the councilors, that is, that it be a condensing commission, which can carry out an auditing matter.

✅ The #Audit of the #MetrodeQuito It is a responsibility that we assume as the Metropolitan Council, with a view to its prompt and optimal operation.#DarioViceAlcalde#LeTocaAlPueblo#WeWatchCorruption#Quito pic.twitter.com/9mUJTPnTah — Official Dario Cahueñas (@ Dario_javier12) June 21, 2023

“But we do have to be objective, who of the 21 councilors is going to supervise railway matters? So, I say that we can audit administrative operational issues, we can audit contractual issues, putting our office teams to work, we will do it with all the pleasure in the world. If there is a commission, I agree with the control, what I do not see is correct is the way in which they present it,” added Cahueñas. (EC)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

