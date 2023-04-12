PROJECT. –

One month after handing over the administration, competent authorities of the Municipal GAD of Chunchi, initiate proposals for work tables that imply a joint work of outgoing and incoming authorities, which will benefit the canton.

Due to the transition process, work groups begin in the Chunchi canton.

The Decentralized Autonomous Government of the Chunchi canton in its transition process, proposed to the elected administration the installation of work tables between the municipal team and the team of the elected authority; The objective lies in the easy access to information about the works, competences, actions and services in progress and pending to carry out a process and adequate management that is of good use to the citizens of this canton.

With the presence of various authorities of the administration in the process of transition and elected authorities, the work groups began on April 10, 2023. These work groups include the Public Works department. “What is wanted is to carry out a job that favors all the residents of Chunchi, from now until approximately May 10 with the other dependencies of the Municipality, where we will carry out a job based on the schedule previously proposed for said process,” said Gabriel Yulán, director of Public Works.