Home News Proposal for work tables with transition process begins in Chunchi.
News

Proposal for work tables with transition process begins in Chunchi.

by admin
Proposal for work tables with transition process begins in Chunchi.

PROJECT. –

One month after handing over the administration, competent authorities of the Municipal GAD of Chunchi, initiate proposals for work tables that imply a joint work of outgoing and incoming authorities, which will benefit the canton.

Due to the transition process, work groups begin in the Chunchi canton.

The Decentralized Autonomous Government of the Chunchi canton in its transition process, proposed to the elected administration the installation of work tables between the municipal team and the team of the elected authority; The objective lies in the easy access to information about the works, competences, actions and services in progress and pending to carry out a process and adequate management that is of good use to the citizens of this canton.

With the presence of various authorities of the administration in the process of transition and elected authorities, the work groups began on April 10, 2023. These work groups include the Public Works department. “What is wanted is to carry out a job that favors all the residents of Chunchi, from now until approximately May 10 with the other dependencies of the Municipality, where we will carry out a job based on the schedule previously proposed for said process,” said Gabriel Yulán, director of Public Works.

See also  One-off indemnity is also due to those who do not have a VAT number

You may also like

Gathering Consumers, Gathering and Sharing New Opportunities—Overseas People...

After deadly attack: Italy is looking for female...

Colombians accused of drug trafficking face hearing –...

Edict 2nd. notice Andrés Aristarco Moreno Lemos

Gang crime – UN expert to monitor human...

They request a new extension of the exception...

Tibisay Lucena, Minister of University Education of Venezuela,...

On the eve of the German Foreign Minister’s...

Markwort is the first broadcasting councilor to demand...

Alexia Rivas highlights results of the Exception Regime

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy