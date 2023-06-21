Proposal to freeze Comptroller election approved

With a vote of 51 yes and 34 no, the Senate of the Republic approved a proposal that calls for suspending the election process for the Comptroller General, until a guardianship presented by Carlos Hernán Rodríguez to the Council of State for the annulment of your choice.

This decision was made during the closing of the ordinary sessions this Tuesday, June 20, when a group of senators from the Liberal, Conservative, Radical Change and Democratic Center parties presented the proposition.

The reactions did not wait, beginning with that of the senator of the Green Alliance, Ariel Ávila, who indicated that this seeks to ignore the law.

“What is happening in the Colombian Senate is very serious. Liberal, conservative, U, Democratic Center and radical change parties approved a proposal to disregard the law and a judicial contempt. They say that the board of directors cannot begin the process for a new comptroller,” Avila expressed.

what just happened in @SenadoGovCo It’s very serious. The Liberal, Conservative, CD, U and CR parties approved a proposal in which they prevent the board of directors from starting the process for the election of the new comptroller, contrary to the ruling of the Council of State and the Law. pic.twitter.com/9Iwpqc1BcT — Ariel Ávila (@ArielAnaliza) June 21, 2023

For his part, the president of the Senate, Alexander López, expressed his disagreement with the proposal moments before the start of the vote.

“I must tell this plenary that we have already started the first steps leading to starting the process of electing the Comptroller, and I return and reiterate to this plenary, with the greatest of respect, these are powers that I am not going to delegate anymore. Beyond the decision taken by the plenary, I will strictly submit to the ruling of the Council of State and start the process as ordered by the Political Constitution, but I must also tell you, if in the development of this process that I have initiated, the guardianship ruling directs this Board of Directors and this plenary otherwise, have the absolute certainty that I will also submit to that decision in the development of that right of this right that the previous Comptroller claims today,” López said.

It should be remembered that on June 13, former comptroller Rodríguez filed a guardianship before the highest judge of the public administration to avoid being removed from office.

In the 85-page document, Rodríguez argues that said decision violates his rights to be elected and to access public office, as well as due process and impartiality in his case.

On May 25, the Fifth Section of the Council of State declared the nullity of Rodríguez’s election as comptroller general, finding proven irregularities in the selection process.

