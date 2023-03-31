Through his Instagram account, the pre-candidate for Mayor of Valledupar Christian José Moreno, proposed that a massive event be held every month at the height of the Vallenato Festival or the feast of the Holy Kings on January 6 in the city.

“I propose the ‘Valledupar, city of events’ agenda, where we manage to hold a great massive event every month of the year. We already have the feast of the Holy Kings on the anniversary, the Vallenato Festival and the Festival de la Quinta, but we can have 9 more events”, the former congressman initially pointed out.

In this sense, he stated that tourist, cultural, musical, folkloric, ethnic, sports, ecological, environmental and social activities could be carried out “that move the economy and energize the entrepreneurs of this land, who what they need is opportunities to produce and grow”.

To achieve this, he anticipated that he will meet with all the actors involved in order to “make this a reality and that the city has greater opportunities.”