Proposed Changes to US Citizenship Application Process Spark Concern among Immigrants and Advocacy Groups

Title: US Government to Introduce New Citizenship Assessment Exam by 2024

Date: [Current Date]

In addition to visa and residency, obtaining US citizenship can be considered a significant achievement for individuals who have resided in the country for an extended period or frequently travel through its territory for business or medical purposes.

The United States, known globally for its prosperity and well-being, has witnessed a surge in citizenship applications, ranging from those seeking an improved quality of life to aspiring entrepreneurs looking to establish businesses within its borders.

However, since the end of 2020, the US authorities have decided to implement pilot tests for a new citizenship assessment. If approved, this exam could come into effect by 2024, bringing about changes to the application process that have caused concerns among immigrant associations and applicants alike.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has commenced evaluations involving various social groups, as mentioned by Shawn Chakrabarti, a specialist in education programs and training for citizenship and public participation at USCIS. The aim of this exam is to collect vital information and analyze it before making any decisions that may impact the US citizenship application process (source: news).

According to the USCIS, volunteers from community organizations will undergo this evaluation during the second semester of 2023, followed by officers of the institution in 2024. The first results of this pilot plan are expected to be announced in March and would be implemented by December 2024. Chakrabarti also stressed that feedback from over 230 associations, organizations, and educators is being actively sought (source: el Nuevo Herald).

To successfully pass the new assessment, applicants will need to adapt to changes in the sections of “civic education” and “oral language test,” as outlined in the Federal Register. Notably, the language portion will now require interviewees to describe various daily scenarios shown in images, using their own words. In the history section, questions will be multiple-choice instead of the current format where applicants are asked ten random questions out of a pool of one hundred, needing to answer at least six correctly with a grammatically acceptable sentence.

Shawn Chakrabarti further informed El Nuevo Herald that applicants will have to employ a vocabulary with “relevant content” while describing images and use simple phrases and precise words. In the history evaluation, each question will be presented on a screen alongside answer options, allowing the interviewee to select the correct choice.

However, experts in migration issues, such as Bertha Anderson, the deputy head of the Office of Citizenship, Association, and Commitment of the USCIS Ombudsman, view these changes unfavorably. According to Anderson, “any change in the naturalization test will significantly affect people and organizations” (source: El Nuevo Herald).

As immigration controls in the United States tighten, the introduction of a new citizenship assessment poses challenges for prospective citizens. The modifications to the application process reflect efforts to ensure a more comprehensive understanding of English and US history, aligning with the government’s objective of upholding the integrity of the citizenship process.

With the new evaluation expected to be officially implemented by the end of 2024, aspiring US citizens will need to prepare themselves for the revised assessment, seeking additional support and resources to meet the requirements set forth by the USCIS.

As time progresses, the impact of these changes on immigrants and organizations will become clearer, ultimately shaping the future landscape of US citizenship.