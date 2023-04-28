Prorectors elected by the Senate of Chemnitz University of Technology | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Senate of Chemnitz University of Technology elected Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel as Prorector and confirmed Prof. Dr. Uwe Goetze and Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl in office

On April 25, 2023, the Senate of Chemnitz University of Technology (TUC) elected the previous Dean of the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel as Prorector and confirmed Prof. Dr. Uwe Goetze and Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl in office.

Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel will take over the Prorectorate Research and University Development in the future. As Vice Rector for Research, she succeeds Prof. Dr. Jörn Ihlemann, who was not available for another term in order to be able to devote more time to his professorship in the future.

The previous Prorector for Transfer and Continuing Education, Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, as well as the previous Vice Rector for Teaching and International Affairs, Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl.

The members of the Senate thus followed the suggestions of Rector Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier on filling the vice-rectorate, who was able to propose a maximum of three vice-rectors to the Senate due to the current legal situation.

The newly elected Vice-Rector and the two Vice-Rectors who have been confirmed in office together with Rector Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier and the provisional chancellor Thomas Lang the new rectorate of the TU Chemnitz.

Prof. Dr. Anja Strobel, Vice President for Research and University Development

Anja Strobel was born in 1974 in Karl-Marx-Stadt, now Chemnitz, and studied psychology at the TU Dresden until 1998. She did her doctorate in 2004, and from 2010 she held a junior professorship for process-oriented diagnostics, which was successfully evaluated in 2012. Since 2014, Prof. Strobel has headed the professorship for personality psychology and diagnostics at Chemnitz University of Technology. Her research focuses on dealing with conditions, consequences and the recording of (im)moral behavior of employees in organizations as well as the development, recording and practical significance of cognitive investments. Prof. Strobel is within the interdisciplinary Collaborative Research Center 1410 “Hybrid Societies”. Member of the Board. She heads the graduate school of the research association and is involved in a sub-project with responsibility in hybrid societies. In the 7th appointment period (2020-2023) she was the elected representative of psychology in the Council for Social and Economic Sciences. As a member of the scientific advisory board of Forum Assessment e. V. as well as within the framework of personal licensing for job-related aptitude diagnostics according to DIN 33430, she is intensively committed to a high quality of diagnostic processes and a close integration of research and practice. After working as dean of studies or on the ethics committee of the faculty, Anja Strobel was dean of the faculty for human and social sciences from 2019 until her election as pro-rector.

Prof. Dr. Uwe Götze, Vice-Rector for Transfer and Further Education

Uwe Götze completed the first phases of his academic career at the Georg-August University in Göttingen, where he studied business administration, earned his doctorate and habilitated. Since 1997 he has held the professorship in Business Administration III – Corporate Accounting and Controlling at Chemnitz University of Technology. Here he teaches and researches in the classic business fields of cost accounting and management, investment accounting, strategic management and controlling, but also on interdisciplinary topics, especially at the interface of business administration and engineering. This included sub-projects in the Collaborative Research Center HALS – high-strength aluminum-based lightweight materials for safety components -, in the eniPROD cluster of the state excellence initiative and in the federal excellence cluster MERGE. In connection with these and other research projects, but also with student training, Prof. Götze has helped shape the transfer of knowledge into business practice in a variety of ways. In the field of further education, he was significantly involved in the development, introduction and implementation of part-time bachelor’s and master’s courses. He has also been involved in academic self-government as a member of the Faculty Council, Senate and University Council, as Vice Dean and Dean of Studies and as Dean of the Faculty of Economics. Prof. Götze is also an honorary professor at the University of Babeş-Bolyai, Cluj-Napoca, in Romania.

Since 2016 he has been Vice-Rector for Transfer and Continuing Education and since 2017 he has been the deputy rector of Chemnitz University of Technology. During his term of office, among other things, the implementation of a transfer audit, the establishment of the “TUClab” to support start-up activities from the TU Chemnitz, the integration of the patent information center and the Enterprise Europe Network project into the center for knowledge and technology transfer, the development and implementation of a new concept for the company contact fair “TUCconnect” as well as the introduction of internal and external exchange formats (in particular TUCtransferforum, economic forum) for transfer. One of the focal points is the development of a research campus, the “Smart Rail Connectivity Campus” (SRCC), in Annaberg-Buchholz with the acquisition of funds of around 15 million as part of the BMBF funding program “WIR! – Change through innovation in the region” and around 10 million for the construction of a 5G communication infrastructure along the existing test track from the BMVI. To this end, a network of around 150 companies, research institutions and municipalities was formed together with the city of Annaberg-Buchholz and DB RegioNetz Verkehrs GmbH/Infrastructure GmbH Erzgebirgsbahn. At the rector’s suggestion, Prof. Götze was also appointed to the Economic Advisory Board of Chemnitz Mayor Sven Schulze.

Prof. Dr. Maximilian Eibl, Vice Rector for Teaching and International Affairs

Maximilian Eibl, born in Bochum in 1969 and raised in Trier, studied information science at the University of Regensburg from 1989 to 1995 as well as computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (USA) and the University of Sheffield (UK). From 1996 to 1999 he was a research associate at the Society for Social Science Infrastructure (today GESIS) in Bonn, where he researched questions of interactive information retrieval. After completing his doctorate in computer science at the University of Koblenz-Landau, in 2000 he became a manager at the GESIS branch in Berlin. During this time he held teaching positions at the universities of Koblenz-Landau and Hildesheim and at the University of the Arts in Berlin. In 2006 he took up the professorship for media informatics in Chemnitz. His research focuses on information retrieval and human-computer interaction. From 2006 to 2013 he was Dean of Studies at the Faculty of Computer Science. Before his first election as Prorector for Teaching and International Affairs in 2016, Prof. Eibl had been a member of the Senate of Chemnitz University of Technology since 2014 and a member of the Faculty Council of the Faculty of Computer Science since May 2006. He is a reviewer for the DFG, the BMBF and the Franco-German University, a university network that focuses on promoting cooperation between Germany and France in the university and research sectors. In 2016, he was a visiting scholar at the University of California, Berkeley, before being elected Prorector for Teaching and International Affairs at Chemnitz University of Technology in the same year.

During his term of office, among other things, the expansion and conversion of the “Quality Management Teaching and Studies” to a study success management system with, among other things, the adoption of the “Teaching Principles”, the introduction of the annual student survey “TUCpanel” to record the study situation and student satisfaction and finally the successful completion of the system accreditation procedure.

In addition, Prof. Eibl provided decisive impetus for the establishment and design of an international university alliance of ten partner institutions under the umbrella of the “European Cross-Border University – ACROSS”, which is coordinated by Chemnitz University of Technology and which creates a unique European university area made up of universities in would like to develop close to the border, which resulted in the application as a “European University”. Furthermore, the TU Chemnitz under Eibl successfully took part in the re-audit “Internationalization of the Universities” of the German Rectors’ Conference (HRK). He also initiated the development of an international alumni strategy and the introduction of a “Visiting Scholar Program” to promote tandems of Chemnitz professorships and international guests. Prof. Eibl also supported the establishment of the task force “Digital Teaching and Studies”, which, among other things, bundles the activities for the digitization and internationalization of studies at Chemnitz University of Technology. Added to this is the introduction of the “TUCdigital” format as a public university discussion forum for the further training of teachers and for the further development of teaching at Chemnitz University of Technology. In addition, Prof. Eibl created the “Student Recruitment” task force, which resulted in several extensive campaigns for student advertising, an ongoing video series for the presentation of various courses and the “TUCdiscover” project, which coordinates these activities.

Mario Steinebach

28.04.2023

