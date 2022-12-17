Home News Prosecco, the Confraternity of Valdobbiadene against the Netflix fiction
Controversy among the vineyards, on a TV drama. The Confraternity of Valdobbiadene is very critical of Netflix, where a brand new TV series entitled “I hate Christmas” has been on the air for a few weeks, branded Lux ​​Vide, and the Consortium for the Protection of Docg because it would not sufficiently protect the image of heroic viticulture.

«Participating in the Netflix project without protecting the image of the Conegliano Valdobbiadene area in a serious and authoritative way does not seem to have been the best marketing strategy – declares the Confraternity with Grand Master Enrico Botolomiol -. Our producers want to be masters of their own denomination, which implies the centuries-old winemaking tradition and, last but not least, the heroic cultivation of the hills recognized as a World Heritage Site». In the TV series, and in the commercials that promote it, however, by explicit admission of the presidents of the Consortia who speak of a joint marketing operation, «the general and generalist message, forcibly flattened, concerns the simple “Bubbles of the Veneto”, to which must be added the filming sets that do not distinguish the territories of the Denominations, in defiance of the peculiarities of each one, as if to distribute value to those who have less, taking it away from those who have in abundance».

And again: «Well, in general, the landing on Netflix, but in the specific case, reality is distorted, right from the communication». In fact, the official press release highlights that «for the first time the Prosecco System and the Veneto Region have jointly carried out a large branded content project aimed at strengthening the Prosecco-territory pairing, celebrating the production places of the three Denominations and the as many consortia: Consorzio del Prosecco DOC, Consorzio Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG and Consorzio DOCG Asolo Prosecco». «Nothing to complain about the goodness of the idea, but mixing three distinct territories and the wines of three different Denominations can only go in the wrong direction – warns the Grand Master of the Confraternity -, namely that of homogenization and generalization, against the which the majority of DOCG producers and, specifically, the Confraternity of Valdobbiadene have expressed for some time».

