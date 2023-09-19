Prosecuted for bringing false reports to a Quibdó prosecutor to intercept phones of former employees of the former chief of staff of the Presidency

The nation’s attorney general presented before a guarantee control judge a captain, a mayor and two patrolmen of the National Police who, apparently, through different illegal actions, had misled two prosecutors and two judges to achieve the interception of the phones of two former employees of the former Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, Laura Camila Sarabia Torres. Additionally, to obtain the interceptions of two people very close to one of the employees.

On the one hand, it was established that on January 30 of the current year, Captain Carlos Andrés Correa Loaiza and patrolman Jhon Fredi Morales Cárdenas, allegedly, went before a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations of Quibdó (Chocó) and , with false reports supported by the testimony of an apparent human source, requested approval to intercept two telephone lines that would belong to alias La Madrina and alias La Cocinera, two noted collaborators of the ‘Clan del Golfo’.

The evidence allowed us to establish that these two objectives, in reality, were the former employees of the former Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic.

Subsequently, between February 1 and 3, 2023, Mayor Alfonso Quinchanegua Quinchanegua and Patrolman Dana Alejandra Cañizales Bonilla, allegedly presented two police reports to a prosecutor from the Theft Unit of the Bogotá Section, in which they requested authorization to intervene in the communications of three people, it would be the former nanny of the son of Mrs. Laura Camila Sarabia Torres and two very close friends of this employee who, apparently, were passed off as two dangerous members of a criminal group dedicated to theft of residences in Bogotá, with the assumption that they would be involved in the loss of money in the house of Mrs. Sarabia Torres.

The four former officials are accused of providing wrong information to prosecutors, which was later presented before judges to legalize the orders. It is believed that with all these illegal actions, those captured would have the hidden interest of establishing the possible responsibility of the former nanny, the other former employee of Mrs. Sarabia Torres, as well as two people very close to the former nanny, in the disappearance of a suitcase with dollars. and other valuable items.

Due to these events, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption charged the four uniformed officers with the crimes of aggravated ideological falsification in a public document, procedural fraud and illicit violation of communications. Additionally, the mayor Quinchanegua Quinchanegua and the patrol officer Cañizales Bonilla were charged with the crime of aggravated material falsification in a public document. The defendants did not accept charges.

A guarantee control judge imposed a security measure in a prison establishment on Captain Carlos Andrés Correa Loaiza, patrolman Jhon Fredi Morales Cárdenas, and mayor Alfonso Quinchanegua Quinchanegua. For her part, for patrol officer Dana Alejandra Canizales Bonilla, a non-custodial measure.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

