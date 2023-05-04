Home » Prosecuted for theft of a stock car could pay up to 20 years in prison
News

Prosecuted for theft of a stock car could pay up to 20 years in prison

by admin
Prosecuted for theft of a stock car could pay up to 20 years in prison

Leandro Arguelles Vergara, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, Pedro Luis Ospina Garcia, Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos, tried for the theft of the armored car with more than $1.5 billion in value, could pay between 8 to 20 years in prison, per the offenses charged by the Prosecution.

This was announced by the director of the Cesar Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, Araly González González. The official also indicated that the accusing entity will remain firm in the crimes that it formulated during the preliminary hearings such as conspiracy to commit a crime, damage to the property of others, qualified and aggravated theft, illegal possession of a firearm and attempted homicide.

“The crimes charged according to the arguments indicated by the prominent prosecutor will be evaluated and reinforced for the indictment, whose penalties range from 8 to 20 years in prison, it will be the decision of the defendants to settle and pre-agree with the Attorney General of the Nation”González González pointed out.

On the other hand, the commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, maintained that it is not ruled out that there are more people in this case and that they could be involved in the process, for this they work together with the Prosecutor’s Office and in the investigation. with judicial intelligence.

It should be noted that the defendants in the charges hearing did not accept the charges and in the measure of seizure they were sent to prison by the Second Itinerant Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Functions of Valledupar.

See also  In the United States, more than 100,000 new cases of new coronary pneumonia are diagnosed daily in the United States

It should be remembered that this case was registered last Sunday when the securities vehicle left the headquarters of the Banco de la República in this capital with $1,500 million, traveled to the parking lot of the Éxito store located in the Center, where they withdrew about $180 million. more, in order to stock the ATMs at different points. At this last point the robbery began.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the driver of the securities vehicle, Federico Gebauer Caña, the crew chief Pedro Luis Ospino and a car guard who carried long weapons; Being in a chain store, Gebauer Caña and Ospino did not comply with the security protocol to collect the money.

The guard who has served as a witness for the authorities assured that Federico and Pedro first got into the security vehicle after receiving the money from Éxito, and that later he observed them inside the car with hooded people.

For this reason, he notified the Police who began the pursuit and captured the subjects on the outskirts of the city.

It is there that inside the vehicle they notice the presence of Leandro Argüelles Vergara, who is a driver for the company, who was on rest, and that of his wife Shirly Naybeth Clavijo, as well as the citizen Deyci Lilibeth Nieves, who apparently is an acquaintance of the couple.

Along with them were Federico Gebauer Caña and Pedro Luis Ospino who were on duty at the company.

When the police chase began, they were neutralized when they tried to flee to La Guajira, they already had the money they had taken from the vault of the truck in tulas. After four hours of mediation with the authorities, they gave up and got out of the car, they already showed signs of dehydration due to the time that had elapsed.

See also  2 projects in our city won the first prize

EDITORIAL/ EL PILÓN

You may also like

Edict Antonio Mario Murillo and Ana Joaquina Murillo...

Traveling on the same journey: “May Day” passenger...

Recipe for steamed dumplings on kefir from cook...

»The Habeck-Graichen swamp must be completely drained«

They find lifeless an elderly person in a...

Minibus crashed into a power pole in Balikesir...

March 2 Azure Developer Community Call: Cost Optimization...

77% of Colombians admire the company they work...

Dishonourable!..

Escaped bull collided with express train

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy