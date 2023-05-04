Prosecuted for theft of a stock car could pay up to 20 years in prison

Leandro Arguelles Vergara, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, Pedro Luis Ospina Garcia, Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos, tried for the theft of the armored car with more than $1.5 billion in value, could pay between 8 to 20 years in prison, per the offenses charged by the Prosecution.

This was announced by the director of the Cesar Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, Araly González González. The official also indicated that the accusing entity will remain firm in the crimes that it formulated during the preliminary hearings such as conspiracy to commit a crime, damage to the property of others, qualified and aggravated theft, illegal possession of a firearm and attempted homicide.

“The crimes charged according to the arguments indicated by the prominent prosecutor will be evaluated and reinforced for the indictment, whose penalties range from 8 to 20 years in prison, it will be the decision of the defendants to settle and pre-agree with the Attorney General of the Nation”González González pointed out.

On the other hand, the commander of the Police in Cesar, Colonel Luis Exberto León Rodríguez, maintained that it is not ruled out that there are more people in this case and that they could be involved in the process, for this they work together with the Prosecutor’s Office and in the investigation. with judicial intelligence.

It should be noted that the defendants in the charges hearing did not accept the charges and in the measure of seizure they were sent to prison by the Second Itinerant Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Functions of Valledupar.

It should be remembered that this case was registered last Sunday when the securities vehicle left the headquarters of the Banco de la República in this capital with $1,500 million, traveled to the parking lot of the Éxito store located in the Center, where they withdrew about $180 million. more, in order to stock the ATMs at different points. At this last point the robbery began.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the driver of the securities vehicle, Federico Gebauer Caña, the crew chief Pedro Luis Ospino and a car guard who carried long weapons; Being in a chain store, Gebauer Caña and Ospino did not comply with the security protocol to collect the money.

The guard who has served as a witness for the authorities assured that Federico and Pedro first got into the security vehicle after receiving the money from Éxito, and that later he observed them inside the car with hooded people.

For this reason, he notified the Police who began the pursuit and captured the subjects on the outskirts of the city.

It is there that inside the vehicle they notice the presence of Leandro Argüelles Vergara, who is a driver for the company, who was on rest, and that of his wife Shirly Naybeth Clavijo, as well as the citizen Deyci Lilibeth Nieves, who apparently is an acquaintance of the couple.

Along with them were Federico Gebauer Caña and Pedro Luis Ospino who were on duty at the company.

When the police chase began, they were neutralized when they tried to flee to La Guajira, they already had the money they had taken from the vault of the truck in tulas. After four hours of mediation with the authorities, they gave up and got out of the car, they already showed signs of dehydration due to the time that had elapsed.

EDITORIAL/ EL PILÓN