Prosecuted subject accused of brutal assault on a pet in Yopal – news

News

A Prosecutor from the Special Group for the Fight Against Animal Abuse (Gelma) presented before a guarantee control judge a man who would have caused serious damage to a pet in events that occurred in Yopal.

Luna lost an eye

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on August 29, 2020, on a public highway in Yopal, a subject identified as Audeberto Osorio Callejas, apparently participated in a fight in front of the house of the owner of a dog named Luna.

The woman went out to protect her underage children and the animal also tried to defend its owners by barking at those involved in the dispute.

According to witnesses, at that moment Osorio Callejas injured Luna in the head with a knife, who lost her left eye due to the attack. The alleged attacker was charged with the crime of aggravated animal abuse, a charge that was not accepted.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

