Home » Prosecuted subject accused of mistreating a mare in a horseback ride in Yopal – news
News

Prosecuted subject accused of mistreating a mare in a horseback ride in Yopal – news

by admin
Prosecuted subject accused of mistreating a mare in a horseback ride in Yopal – news

As predicted by news, the votes of the Internal Consultation carried out in the municipality of Villanueva were counted, to elect two pre-candidates for the Departmental Assembly in the October elections, the former councilman Henry Pérez Hernández (1,404) and the businessman Pedro Rodríguez Bejarano (1,106), were the winners in the electoral contest and will be the ones who will seek seats in the next elections.

In this consultation where 12 candidates presented themselves, a total of 7,290 people voted during election day.

Candidate in Peanuts

After the consultation in the municipality of Maní, to choose the only candidate for the Casanare Departmental Assembly, Wilder Andrés Avila Tibavija, who had the No. 7 in the electoral contest, was the winner.

Avila Tibavija achieved 1,168 votes, in second place is Daniela Montes with 878 votes, Edwin Alarcón 601, Ariel Higuera 478, Álvaro Chiguasaque 282, Fredy Ávila 138 and Jorge Carpintero 74 votes.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Bulletin January 21: data on today's coronavirus in Italy

You may also like

China studies the use of 3D printing to...

Biden is preparing to announce his candidacy for...

IMAGINARY 18 – The prizes

A movie rise

“Pleasant Reading for All” Haikou Meilan District held...

Musician Grimes Willing to “Split 50% of Royalties”...

Recommendations of the National Police in case of...

$30 million reward for information on criminal attack...

he was run over while urinating on the...

Secretariat of the Civic Board of CDE closed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy