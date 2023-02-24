The Supreme Court of Justice also did not like the initiative that seeks that a new instance be responsible for judging large corruption cases in Colombia.

It should be noted that the first to oppose were the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Justice, who indicated that this would be like a “stab at justice” in Colombia.

The initiative was presented this Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Institute and the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation, which suggested following the lessons of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig), sponsored by the United Nations to investigate corruption cases.

It is an initiative of 71 articles that generated a lot of controversy because it would create a new room in the Supreme Court of Justice with more magistrates than the high court already has. In addition, it opens the door for the creation in Colombia of a United Nations anti-corruption commission like the one headed by Defense Minister Iván Velásquez in Guatemala.

But note that the creation of the room would not be the only change, since the organizations that presented the project indicated that Congress would have to make constitutional reforms.

What is worrying is that the draft of the agreement that the Colombian president Gustavo Petro would have to sign with the UN is already ready, however, the Minister of Justice Néstor Osuna indicated that this would “entangle the processes” for what it seems that For the national government, this project does not look good either.

“Here no one can be allowed to stab the Colombian justice system. Colombian justice deserves respect and the Supreme Court of Justice deserves respect. Nobody can come here because it occurred to him to bring an initiative to create an anti-corruption room, as if Colombia had not fought against corruption”, were the words of prosecutor Francisco Barbosa.

He also stated that the idea of ​​turning Colombia into a country where foreigners manipulate the files must be put an end to, “justice cannot be allowed to end in Colombia with these malicious actions,” he reinforced.

To those who are interested

Regarding the issue, Michel Levien González, director of the Anti-Corruption Institute, referred to who would be behind the project being filed in Congress with the help of Senator Ariel Ávila, “what we are doing is recruiting more congressmen to help us present it,” he said. Levien Gonzalez.

The director of the Anti-Corruption Institute recalled that Colombia is not a failed State, but stated that results cannot be obtained against this phenomenon with the same tools with which it has historically fought.

The government says no

“We do not believe that the anti-corruption room is the magic wand to end corruption in Colombia. That would be naive. What we do believe is the symbol that Colombia and Latin America need to show that the states care about their corruption problem,” he explained.

For his part, Andrés Idárraga, Secretary of Transparency of the Presidency of the Republic, stated that the national government is aware of the project, but there has not been a substantive discussion about it. He added that, if presented to Congress, it will be the Legislature that would discuss its convenience.

“The Government is not supporting the project, we were aware of the initiative, but we were not even able to carry out a thorough legal study to analyze what it contains. The most important thing on the legislative agenda is to work on the reforms that are advancing in Congress. In any initiative, wherever it comes from, you have to guarantee due process, the presumption of innocence and, above all, the right to freedom”, he stated.

Yesterday, the Minister of Justice used his official Twitter account to express that “a temporary room (huge but provisional) in the Supreme Court would carry the risk of dismantling its operation, entangling the current procedures and guarantees and weakening the investigations and processes in progress ”.

According to the head of this portfolio, what should be done in Colombia is to strengthen the institutions that already exist, but not to create an additional one “to provide them with more effective tools that allow them to resolve more cases of corruption with severity and promptness.”

Finally, Osuna argued that, if this proposal is approved, it would take about three years to get going because it is an initiative that needs a much more consolidated construction.

