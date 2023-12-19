Prosecution bans meeting with Song Young-gil due to ‘suspicion of money envelopes’… “Concerns about destruction of evidence”

▲Former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, who is suspected of distributing envelopes of money from the Democratic Party of Korea National Convention, is attending the interrogation (substantive warrant review) before arrest held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the 18th. (Reporter Shin Tae-hyeon holjjak@)

The prosecution banned former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, who was arrested on suspicion of money envelopes, from meeting anyone other than his lawyer.

According to the legal community on the 19th, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office Anti-Corruption Investigation Department 2 (Chief Prosecutor Choi Jae-hoon) took measures to prevent former CEO Song, who is imprisoned in the Seoul Detention Center, from meeting others, including his family and acquaintances, other than his lawyer.

According to the Criminal Procedure Act, if there is a risk of destruction of evidence or escape, meetings at detention centers, etc., except for lawyers, may be prohibited. A prosecution official said, “It is customary to ban contact with a suspect in custody where evidence may be destroyed.”

Former Representative Song was arrested the night before on charges of distributing money envelopes at the Democratic National Convention (violation of political party laws) and receiving illegal political funds and bribes. The prosecution is expected to detain and investigate former leader Song for up to 20 days to specify the charges, and also speed up the investigation into the Democratic Party members who are suspected of receiving the money envelopes.

The prosecution is expected to consider summoning Representative Su-su once the investigation into former Representative Song is somewhat completed. It is expected that an investigation, including a summons, will begin with seven people, including Lee Seong-man, Im Jong-seong, Heo Jong-sik, Kim Young-ho, Park Young-sun, Lee Yong-bin, and Yoon Jae-gap, who hinted at the possibility of receiving money envelopes during the trial witness interrogation of independent lawmaker Yoon Kwan-seok and others.

In response to the prosecution’s ban on meeting, former CEO Song’s wife, Nam Young-shin, said through the YouTube channel ‘Song Young-gil TV’, “Even during the Chun Doo-hwan dictatorship, it was possible to visit the family and books were sent in, but what does this mean?” and “I earnestly ask for your help.” did

