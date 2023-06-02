Prosecution of the representative of the company for the death of a worker… Seoul’s first application of the Severe Disaster Act

▲ Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office, Seocho-gu, Seoul. (yunhap news)

The CEO of a construction company involved in an accident in which a worker fell to his death at a new building construction site in Seoul was handed over to trial. This is the first case in which the Severe Accident Punishment Act was applied to an industrial accident that occurred in Seoul.

On the 2nd, the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office’s Public Investigation Division 3 (Chief Prosecutor Lee Jun-beom) indicted Mr. Lee, the CEO of a construction company located in Eunpyeong-gu, Seoul, without detention on charges of violating the Serious Accident Punishment Act.

Mr. Lee is suspected of not fulfilling his safety and health obligations, such as preparing facilities to prevent falls at a new construction site in Seocho-gu, Seoul last March.

As a result of the prosecution’s investigation, Mr. Lee designated an employee at the headquarters as the nominal safety manager without hiring a successor, citing the burden of labor costs and labor shortages, after the on-site safety manager resigned four months before the accident.

In addition, it was investigated that the necessary measures were not taken even though the fall protection facilities were pointed out several times by the Employment and Labor Administration.

However, the prosecution handed Lee over to trial without detention considering the fact that he had reached an agreement with the bereaved family and that the bereaved family had pleaded for mercy.

An official from the prosecution said, “We will continue to do our best to protect the lives and safety of workers.”