Prosecutor charged man for threatening Vice President Francia Márquez

Fabián Idárraga Toro, identified as the man responsible for threatening Vice President Francia Márquez via email, was brought before a guarantee control judge.

The vice president had reported that she had received a threat in her email.

On March 17, Idárraga Toro, a resident of El Carmen de Viboral, sent an email to Márquez’s personal account in which he used insults, intimidating expressions and anticipated criminal actions against him, as confirmed by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation presented the alleged perpetrator, Fabián Idárraga Toro, before the guarantee control judge for sending a threatening message to the vice president.

The evidence points to Idárraga Toro as the author of the threatening message. Consequently, a prosecutor from the Threat Group of the Special Directorate against Human Rights Violations charged him with the crime of threats against human rights defenders and/or public servants.

It may interest you: Criticism of the new image of the Colombian shield

However, the 27-year-old defendant did not accept the charge during the hearing.

The case is still ongoing, and it is expected that the corresponding investigations will be carried out to determine the responsibility of Fabián Idárraga Toro in relation to the threats directed at Vice President Francia Márquez.

#ATTENTION | The Prosecutor’s Office presented Fabián Idárraga Toro before a guarantee control judge, as allegedly responsible for sending a threatening message to the Vice President of the Republic, France Elena Márquez Mina, in events that occurred on March 17. pic.twitter.com/JGjaNHcmUq – Colombian Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaCol) May 26, 2023

Both the vice president and president Gustavo Petro have been the target of threats through social networks, facts that are investigated and prosecuted.