Prosecutor charges the mayor of Medio San Juan

Prosecutor charges the mayor of Medio San Juan

Due to possible omission of functions that could affect security, the Attorney General’s Office charged the mayor of Medio San Juan, Chocó

– The possible omission of José Oliver Moreno materialized a lack of knowledge of the principles of efficiency, morality and speed

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued a statement of charges against the mayor of Medio San Juan, Chocó, José Oliver Moreno, for the alleged omission of his duties by not carrying out the relocation of an aqueduct tube that crosses the San Juan River, which could affect security and citizen coexistence by obstructing the entry of the river patrol of the National Navy of the Army.

The Provincial of Instruction of Chocó pointed out that in that part of the tributary there are regular confrontations between the authorities and groups outside the law, a situation that alters public order, for which the president possibly incurred in an elemental neglect of compliance with their duties.

The control body highlighted that the possible omission of Oliver Moreno materialized a lack of knowledge of the principles of efficiency, morality and speed, since the administrative authorities must coordinate their actions for the proper fulfillment of the purposes of the State.

Likewise, the Entity filed charges against the Secretary of Planning and New Technologies, Kelly Viviana Córdoba Moreno, for apparently not providing technical support, nor monitoring and controlling the execution of the Puerto Murillo aqueduct project, which is why no managed to relocate the mentioned tube on the San Juan River.

Finally, due to the alleged breach of their duties, the Prosecutor’s Office provisionally classified the conduct of the mayor and the secretary as serious misconduct by way of gross negligence.

